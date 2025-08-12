Trending
World News
Aug. 12, 2025 / 9:58 AM

French nuclear power plant shut down due to swarm of jellyfish

By Andrew Sookdeo
Share with X
French nuclear power plant shut down due to a swarm of jellyfish. File Photo by Gary C. Caskey/UPI
French nuclear power plant shut down due to a swarm of jellyfish. File Photo by Gary C. Caskey/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- One of the largest French nuclear power plants was temporarily shut down after a swarm of jellyfish entered the water intake systems used to cool the coastal reactors, on Monday its operator said.

The swarm clogged up the cooling system, causing four units to automatically switch off, according to the nuclear company EDF.

EDF said there had been "no impact on the safety of the facilities, the safety of personnel, or the environment".

"The plant teams are mobilized and are currently carrying out the necessary diagnostics and interventions to be able to restart the production units safely," EDF said in a statement.

The animals slipped through the system because of their "gelatinous" bodies, nuclear engineer Ronan Tanguy said. "They were able to evade the first set of filters then get caught in the secondary drum system."

In 2021, a similar incident occurred when the Torness nuclear plant in Scotland, was shut down for a week after jellyfish clogged the seaweed filters on its water intake pipes.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Nepal makes 97 mountains free to climb, raises fee for Mount Everest
World News // 3 minutes ago
Nepal makes 97 mountains free to climb, raises fee for Mount Everest
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Nepal will make climbing permits free for 97 of its Himalayan mountains to create more tourism in some of its remote provinces.
EU says Ukraine must decide its own future ahead of Trump-Putin summit
World News // 1 hour ago
EU says Ukraine must decide its own future ahead of Trump-Putin summit
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- EU leaders said Ukraine must be at an upcoming U.S.-Russia summit on ending the war and urged President Trump not to bargain with European security interests.
One dead in Spain in wildfires fueled by heat wave
World News // 1 hour ago
One dead in Spain in wildfires fueled by heat wave
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- At least one person was killed in Spain where wildfires fueled by the current heat wave in Southern Europe continue to burn.
British researcher's remains found in melting Anatarctic glacier
World News // 1 hour ago
British researcher's remains found in melting Anatarctic glacier
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- A British researcher's remains were discovered in a melting Antarctic glacier after he died in an accident in 1959.
Australia's PM says Netanyahu is 'in denial' about Gaza conditions
World News // 2 hours ago
Australia's PM says Netanyahu is 'in denial' about Gaza conditions
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- After call, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said that Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is "in denial" about humanitarian conditions in Gaza.
Central American beaches the most polluted in the Pacific by plastics
World News // 19 hours ago
Central American beaches the most polluted in the Pacific by plastics
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Coastal communities and beaches in Guatemala, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama had the highest levels of contamination from plastics in the ocean.
One killed, many hurt in Russian attack on Ukrainian training ground
World News // 2 hours ago
One killed, many hurt in Russian attack on Ukrainian training ground
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- One person was killed and several were injured following a Russian missile strike on a Ukrainian military training facility.
Chile drops 'aviation endangerment' charges against teenage U.S. pilot
World News // 3 hours ago
Chile drops 'aviation endangerment' charges against teenage U.S. pilot
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- A Chilean judge ordered a U.S. teen, solo circumnavigating the globe to raise money for cancer research in a Cessna, out of the country's Antarctic region.
North Korea holds artillery drills ahead of U.S.-S. Korea joint exercise
World News // 5 hours ago
North Korea holds artillery drills ahead of U.S.-S. Korea joint exercise
SEOUL, Aug. 12 (UPI) -- North Korea conducted artillery firing drills, state-run media reported Tuesday, as the United States and South Korea prepare to kick off a joint military exercise.
South Korea's Lee, Trump to hold summit at White House on Aug. 25
World News // 7 hours ago
South Korea's Lee, Trump to hold summit at White House on Aug. 25
SEOUL, Aug. 12 (UPI) -- South Korean President Lee Jae Myung will travel to Washington to hold a summit with U.S. President Donald Trump on Aug. 25, Lee's office said Tuesday.

Trending Stories

Trump urges China to buy more U.S. soybeans amid shortage
Trump urges China to buy more U.S. soybeans amid shortage
Erin forecast to become first Atlantic hurricane this year
Erin forecast to become first Atlantic hurricane this year
Abbott threatens to remove 10 Democratic districts from Texas
Abbott threatens to remove 10 Democratic districts from Texas
2 Chinese ships crash in the South China Sea, chasing Philippine boat
2 Chinese ships crash in the South China Sea, chasing Philippine boat
2 killed in U.S. Steel plant blast in Pennsylvania
2 killed in U.S. Steel plant blast in Pennsylvania

Follow Us