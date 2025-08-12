Trending
World News
Aug. 12, 2025 / 8:32 AM

Australia's PM says Netanyahu is 'in denial' about Gaza conditions

By Lisa Hornung
Share with X
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said after a phone call with Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the Israeli leader is "in denial" about the conditions in Gaza. File Photo Lukas Coch/EPA
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said after a phone call with Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the Israeli leader is "in denial" about the conditions in Gaza. File Photo Lukas Coch/EPA

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said that Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is "in denial" about humanitarian conditions in Gaza.

Albanese offered the comments after he had a phone call with Netanyahu where the pair discussed the war in Gaza.

"I spoke with Prime Minister Netanyahu. He, again, reiterated to me what he has said publicly as well -- which is to be in denial about the consequences that are occurring for innocent people," Albanese said.

"The stopping of aid that we've seen and then the loss of life that we're seeing around those aid distribution points, where people queuing for food and water are losing their lives, is just completely unacceptable. And we have said that."

Five people have died from malnutrition in the past 24 hours, including one child, according to the Hamas-run health ministry, bringing the total number of malnutrition deaths to 222, including 101 children, BBC reported.

Netanyahu denies there is starvation in Gaza and has accused United Nations agencies of not picking up aid at the borders and delivering to the people. The U.N. has rejected this, saying there are obstacles and delays when collecting aid from Israeli-controlled border zones.

On Monday, Albanese announced that Australia would recognize a Palestinian state, along with France, Britain and Canada. He said the country will formally make the recognition in September, during the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Australia's pledge to recognize Palestine was "predicated" on conditions that the Palestinian Authority, which controls parts of the Israeli-occupied West Bank, agreed to, Albanese said. Those conditions included that there would be no role for terror group Hamas in a future government. The prime minister said the international community could block Hamas from future elections in Palestine, but refused to say whether Australia would revoke its plans to recognize if the conditions weren't met.

"You can [stop Hamas from elections] if you have the Arab states in the Middle East all speaking as one, as well as the Palestinian Authority, as well as the international community. Yes, you can," he told Australia's 9News.

In a press conference, Albanese said violence in the region, including military occupation of Gaza City, "just cannot continue into the future without an end point."

"The international community is coming up with an end point, which is, how do we resolve this? How do we get a permanent security position?" he said.

The decision to support Palestine has seen a mixed response in Australia. The Executive Council of Australian Jewry called it a "betrayal," and some Palestinian activists said it doesn't go far enough.

Right-leaning opposition leader Sussan Ley said the decision was "disrespectful" to the United States, an important Australian ally.

Earlier this month, a pro-Palestinian protest drew at least 90,000 supporters who walked across Sydney Harbour Bridge.

Latest Headlines

British researcher's remains found in melting Anatarctic glacier
World News // 17 minutes ago
British researcher's remains found in melting Anatarctic glacier
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- A British researcher's remains were discovered in a melting Antarctic glacier after he died in an accident in 1959.
Central American beaches the most polluted in the Pacific by plastics
World News // 17 hours ago
Central American beaches the most polluted in the Pacific by plastics
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Coastal communities and beaches in Guatemala, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama had the highest levels of contamination from plastics in the ocean.
One killed, many hurt in Russian attack on Ukrainian training ground
World News // 1 hour ago
One killed, many hurt in Russian attack on Ukrainian training ground
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- One person was killed and several were injured following a Russian missile strike on a Ukrainian military training facility.
Chile drops 'aviation endangerment' charges against teenage U.S. pilot
World News // 2 hours ago
Chile drops 'aviation endangerment' charges against teenage U.S. pilot
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- A Chilean judge ordered a U.S. teen, solo circumnavigating the globe to raise money for cancer research in a Cessna, out of the country's Antarctic region.
North Korea holds artillery drills ahead of U.S.-S. Korea joint exercise
World News // 4 hours ago
North Korea holds artillery drills ahead of U.S.-S. Korea joint exercise
SEOUL, Aug. 12 (UPI) -- North Korea conducted artillery firing drills, state-run media reported Tuesday, as the United States and South Korea prepare to kick off a joint military exercise.
South Korea's Lee, Trump to hold summit at White House on Aug. 25
World News // 5 hours ago
South Korea's Lee, Trump to hold summit at White House on Aug. 25
SEOUL, Aug. 12 (UPI) -- South Korean President Lee Jae Myung will travel to Washington to hold a summit with U.S. President Donald Trump on Aug. 25, Lee's office said Tuesday.
Erin forecast to become first Atlantic hurricane this year
World News // 19 hours ago
Erin forecast to become first Atlantic hurricane this year
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Tropical Storm Erin is moving quickly and forecast to become the first hurricane of the Atlantic season by the "later this week," the National Hurricane Center said Monday.
Palestinian journalists killed by Israel mourned in Gaza funeral
World News // 18 hours ago
Palestinian journalists killed by Israel mourned in Gaza funeral
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Hundreds of mourners in Gaza gathered for the funerals of 5 Al Jazeera journalists killed by an Israeli strike on a press tent. Two more freelancers died.
Two likely dead, many missing after record rain floods southern Japan
World News // 20 hours ago
Two likely dead, many missing after record rain floods southern Japan
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- At least 2 people are likely dead and scores still missing after landslides and flooding hit southwest Japan after torrential rain.
Colombian Senator Miguel Uribe dies from shooting injuries
World News // 22 hours ago
Colombian Senator Miguel Uribe dies from shooting injuries
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Colombian Senator and presidential candidate, Miguel Uribe, has succumbed to his injuries after being shot over two months ago.

Trending Stories

Trump urges China to buy more U.S. soybeans amid shortage
Trump urges China to buy more U.S. soybeans amid shortage
Erin forecast to become first Atlantic hurricane this year
Erin forecast to become first Atlantic hurricane this year
2 Chinese ships crash in the South China Sea, chasing Philippine boat
2 Chinese ships crash in the South China Sea, chasing Philippine boat
Abbott threatens to remove 10 Democratic districts from Texas
Abbott threatens to remove 10 Democratic districts from Texas
2 killed in U.S. Steel plant blast in Pennsylvania
2 killed in U.S. Steel plant blast in Pennsylvania

Follow Us