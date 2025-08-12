One killed, many hurt in Russian attack on Ukrainian training ground

One person was killed in a Russian attack on a Ukrainian training ground. Soldiers of Ukraine's 65th Mechanized Brigade are seen here training in Zaporizhzhia. Photo by Ukraine's 65th Mechanized Brigade Press Service/EPA

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- One person was killed and several were injured following a Russian missile strike on a Ukrainian military training facility.

The Land Forces of the Ukrainian army announced on social media Tuesday that the assault killed one of its soldiers and injured 11 more.

Another 12 soldiers requested medical attention due to stress reactions and shock.

The soldiers did receive a danger signal prior to the attack, but while in the process of moving to shelter, the Land Forces reports that "a group of servicemen fell into the zone of destruction of cluster munitions."

It is unclear where in Ukraine the attack occurred.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky did not mention the incident in a message posted to X Tuesday morning, but instead thanked European leaders for their support and complimented President Donald Trump for his" determination" in regard to the seeking of an end to Russia's war on Ukraine.

Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are scheduled to meet Friday in Alaska to discuss a peace deal, but it would appear Zelensky does not believe Putin is seeking to stop the conflict.

"We see that the Russian army is not preparing to end the war," Zelensky said in his post. "On the contrary, they are making movements that indicate preparations for new offensive operations."