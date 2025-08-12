One dead in Spain in wildfires fueled by heat wave

At least one person died in Spain amid a wildfire brought on by a heat wave in Europe. Photo by Mariscal/EPA

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- At least one person was killed in Spain where wildfires fueled by the current heat wave in Southern Europe continue to burn.

Spanish President Pedro Sánchez confirmed on social media Tuesday that a man died in the Tres Cantos municipality of the city of Madrid. The victim was airlifted to a hospital after suffering burns to 98% of his body, where he succumbed to his injuries.

According to city officials, fire broke out in Tres Cantos on Monday evening and has so far impacted more than 3,700 acres of land and impacted at least four homes, with 180 people evacuated from nearby residential areas.

Officials in Madrid announced Tuesday morning that the blaze in Tres Cantos has been contained, but "aerial resources and ground crews are working to extinguish the still-burning areas."

Blazes are also impacting regions in northwest and southern Spain. The country's Defense Ministry announced that nearly 1,000 soldiers have been deployed to help fight fires in six different regions.

The government's state meteorological agency AEMET says temperatures in some areas may reach as high as 111 degrees Fahrenheit on Tuesday, and that while Wednesday's weather may be somewhat cooler, daytime temperatures will still likely exceed 100 degrees in the southwest and northeast portions of the country.