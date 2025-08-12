Trending
World News
Aug. 12, 2025 / 7:22 AM

Chile drops 'aviation endangerment' charges against teenage U.S. pilot

By Paul Godfrey
Share with X
U.S. teenage pilot Ethan Guo pictured beside his Cessna Skyline at Geneva Airport, Switzerland, in August 2024, before taking off for Greece on another leg of his solo round-the-world odyssey to raise money for childhood cancer research. File Photo by Savatore di Nolfi/EPA
U.S. teenage pilot Ethan Guo pictured beside his Cessna Skyline at Geneva Airport, Switzerland, in August 2024, before taking off for Greece on another leg of his solo round-the-world odyssey to raise money for childhood cancer research. File Photo by Savatore di Nolfi/EPA

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- American social media influencer and pilot Ethan Guo, who is circumnavigating the globe to raise money for childhood cancer research, was facing expulsion from Chile's Antarctic region after charges that he landed on a remote island without permission were dropped.

Guo, 19, from California, was ordered by a judge on Monday to leave King George Island, make a $30,000 donation to a children's cancer foundation and prohibited from re-entering Chilean airspace for three years.

Setting off from Memphis, Tenn., in May 2024, Guo's attempt to raise $1 million for the city's St. Jude Children's Research Hospital by becoming the youngest person to solo fly to all seven continents ran into trouble in June when he allegedly diverted 770 miles to the island from Punta Arenas in the far south of Chile.

The General Directorate of Civil Aeronautics said Guo amended his flight plan for his Cessna 182 after departing Punta Arenas "without notifying the respective air traffic control centers of the airport" and accused him of providing false flight plan information to officials when he was detained at Teniente R. Marsh Airport.

Related

Regional prosecutor Cristian Crisosto Rifo said at the time that Guo had submitted a flight plan that involved flying over the city of Punta Arenas and that by departing from the route without informing anyone, had "seriously endangered the safety of air traffic to Antarctica and the Magallanes region."

He was also alleged to have breached international law, with the GDCA saying "the unauthorized operation at the airfield in Antarctica also implied non-compliance with the Antarctic Statute."

The 1959 treaty governs international relations with regard to the seventh continent.

After having formal charges laid against him on June 29, one of which carried jail time, Guo was freed but ordered to remain in Chile pending the outcome of an investigation.

Guo's legal team argued that he was forced to make the diversion due to unforeseen complications during what they termed an "exploratory" test flight.

The teen, whose record-breaking feat is being tracked by at least 1.7 million followers on Instagram, TikTok and other social media, had already visited the six other continents before he ran afoul of the Chilean authorities.

Guo launched the fundraising effort after his cousin was diagnosed with Stage -4 blood cancer.

Latest Headlines

North Korea holds artillery drills ahead of U.S.-S. Korea joint exercise
World News // 2 hours ago
North Korea holds artillery drills ahead of U.S.-S. Korea joint exercise
SEOUL, Aug. 12 (UPI) -- North Korea conducted artillery firing drills, state-run media reported Tuesday, as the United States and South Korea prepare to kick off a joint military exercise.
South Korea's Lee, Trump to hold summit at White House on Aug. 25
World News // 4 hours ago
South Korea's Lee, Trump to hold summit at White House on Aug. 25
SEOUL, Aug. 12 (UPI) -- South Korean President Lee Jae Myung will travel to Washington to hold a summit with U.S. President Donald Trump on Aug. 25, Lee's office said Tuesday.
Erin forecast to become first Atlantic hurricane this year
World News // 18 hours ago
Erin forecast to become first Atlantic hurricane this year
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Tropical Storm Erin is moving quickly and forecast to become the first hurricane of the Atlantic season by the "later this week," the National Hurricane Center said Monday.
Central American beaches the most polluted in the Pacific by plastics
World News // 16 hours ago
Central American beaches the most polluted in the Pacific by plastics
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Costal communities and beaches in Guatemala, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama had the highest levels of contamination from plastics in the ocian.
Palestinian journalists killed by Israel mourned in Gaza funeral
World News // 16 hours ago
Palestinian journalists killed by Israel mourned in Gaza funeral
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Hundreds of mourners in Gaza gathered for the funerals of 5 Al Jazeera journalists killed by an Israeli strike on a press tent. Two more freelancers died.
Two likely dead, many missing after record rain floods southern Japan
World News // 19 hours ago
Two likely dead, many missing after record rain floods southern Japan
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- At least 2 people are likely dead and scores still missing after landslides and flooding hit southwest Japan after torrential rain.
Colombian Senator Miguel Uribe dies from shooting injuries
World News // 20 hours ago
Colombian Senator Miguel Uribe dies from shooting injuries
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Colombian Senator and presidential candidate, Miguel Uribe, has succumbed to his injuries after being shot over two months ago.
Britain expands 'Deport Now Appeal Later" scheme to 15 more countries
World News // 21 hours ago
Britain expands 'Deport Now Appeal Later" scheme to 15 more countries
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Britain moved to increase to 23 the countries it can remove failed asylum seekers and criminals to under a "Deport Now Appeal Later" scheme aimed at foreigners.
2 Chinese ships crash in the South China Sea, chasing Philippine boat
World News // 22 hours ago
2 Chinese ships crash in the South China Sea, chasing Philippine boat
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Two Chinese ships collided in the South China Sea Monday while one ship was chasing a Philippines Coast Guard vessel. Both sides claim the Scarborough Shoal.
Tesla applies to provide electricity to British households
World News // 23 hours ago
Tesla applies to provide electricity to British households
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Elon Musk's Tesla has placed an application to supply electricity to homes and businesses across the United Kingdom.

Trending Stories

Trump urges China to buy more U.S. soybeans amid shortage
Trump urges China to buy more U.S. soybeans amid shortage
Erin forecast to become first Atlantic hurricane this year
Erin forecast to become first Atlantic hurricane this year
2 Chinese ships crash in the South China Sea, chasing Philippine boat
2 Chinese ships crash in the South China Sea, chasing Philippine boat
2 killed in U.S. Steel plant blast in Pennsylvania
2 killed in U.S. Steel plant blast in Pennsylvania
AOL to shut down dial-up Internet in September
AOL to shut down dial-up Internet in September

Follow Us