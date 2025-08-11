World News
Aug. 11, 2025 / 2:56 AM

Firefighters battle blaze on Scotland's landmark Arthur's Seat

By Darryl Coote
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Scottish firefighters were battling a blaze that ignited on Arthur's Seat, a extinct volcano in Edinburgh, officials said.

Local authorities said they were notified of the blaze at about 4 p.m. local time Sunday.

"Operations control mobilized four fire appliances and specialist resources to the area where firefighters are working to extinguish a fire affecting a large area of gorse," the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said in a statement.

"There are no reported casualties at this time and crews remain at the scene."

Videos of the fire shared online show smoke billowing from the mountain and a fire spreading near its crest.

The cause of the blaze was unknown.

Police in Edinburgh are advising motorists and pedestrians to avoid the area.

"Please take care anyone in the vicinity of the Arthur's Seat fire," Chris Murray, a member of Parliament for Edinburgh East and Musselburgh, said on X.

Arthur's Seat is about 823 feet above sea level and is a landmark within Edinburgh's Holyrood Park, which is a short walk from the city's historic downtown. According to Historic Environment Scotland, a climb to the top of the volcano gives a 360-degree view of Edinburgh and the Lothians.

