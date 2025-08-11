Trending
World News
Aug. 11, 2025 / 7:29 AM

Nvidia, AMD deal with U.S. govt. to share revenue from China AI chips

By Paul Godfrey
U.S. semiconductor makers Nvidia and AMD struck a deal with the U.S. government in which they will be permitted to sell two advanced AI chips to China, on condition that they give a 15% cut to the treasury. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- U.S. chip makers Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices inked an "unprecedented" deal in which they will pay 15% of their sales to China to the U.S. treasury in exchange for export licenses to ship their advanced H20 and MI308 semiconductors.

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump has begun issuing licenses to both companies to supply the AI chips to China, sources and officials told the BBC and the Financial Times on Sunday, after Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang met with Trump last week.

The arrangements came two months after Trump reversed an earlier decision banning Nvidia from exporting its H20 chip to China, with the Santa Clara, Calif., firm moving to cut the deal because the Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security had not issued the expected licenses.

Nvidia developed the H20 chip specifically for the Chinese market after the administration of President Joe Biden imposed sweeping export controls on advanced chips for AI in 2023. Before Trump's ban, analysts estimated Nvidia would ship 1.5 million H20s this year, worth $23 billion.

AMD, which is also headquartered in Santa Clara, did not immediately comment on the development, but Nvidia said it always adhered to U.S. regulations when it came to exporting and warned of the risk of the U.S. losing its first-mover advantage.

"We follow rules the U.S. government sets for our participation in worldwide markets. While we haven't shipped H20 to China for months, we hope export control rules will let America compete in China and worldwide."

Saying the development was without precedent, Forrester Vice President Charlie Dai said it demonstrated very elevated market access costs in a climate of rising tensions in global trade, generating "substantial financial pressure and strategic uncertainty for tech vendors."

The deal, which takes to a new level Trump's tactic of using trade restrictions to pressure multinationals to invest in the United States or shift manufacturing there, has attracted criticism from security experts who called the H20, in particular, a "potent accelerator" of Chinese AI that would help its military and erode the United States' lead in the technology.

"If you have a 15% payment, it doesn't somehow eliminate the national security issue. You either have a national security problem or you don't," said Deborah Elms, trade policy head at the Hinrich Foundation, a think tank.

BIS officials have also raised concerns along with 20 security experts who wrote Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick asking him not to authorize licenses to export the H20.

"Chips optimized for AI inference will not simply power consumer products or factory logistics; they will enable autonomous weapons systems, intelligence surveillance platforms and rapid advances in battlefield decision-making," the letter said.

Nvidia earlier dismissed the claims regarding China's military and that the H20 would help Chinese AI to leap forward.

But Liza Tobin, China expert and National Security Council member in the first Trump administration, warned against monetizing the transfer of dual-use technology.

"Being must be gloating to see Washington turn export licenses into revenue streams. What's next -- letting Lockheed Martin sell F-35s to China for a 15% commission," she told the FT.

Tesla applies to provide electricity to British households
World News // 36 minutes ago
Tesla applies to provide electricity to British households
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Elon Musk's Tesla has placed an application to supply electricity to homes and businesses across the United Kingdom.
North Korea warns of 'negative consequences' for U.S.-S. Korea military drills
World News // 3 hours ago
North Korea warns of 'negative consequences' for U.S.-S. Korea military drills
SEOUL, Aug. 11 (UPI) -- North Korea's defense chief on Monday condemned an upcoming large-scale joint military exercise between the United States and South Korea and warned of "negative consequences."
IDF says slain reporter was Hamas; journalist groups condemn killing
World News // 4 hours ago
IDF says slain reporter was Hamas; journalist groups condemn killing
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- The Israeli military said it struck and killed Al Jazeera reporter Anas al-Sharif, accusing the man of being a Hamas militant.
Firefighters battle blaze on Scotland's landmark Arthur's Seat
World News // 5 hours ago
Firefighters battle blaze on Scotland's landmark Arthur's Seat
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Scottish firefighters were battling a blaze that ignited on Arthur's Seat, a extinct volcano in Edinburgh.
Australia to recognize Palestinian state
World News // 8 hours ago
Australia to recognize Palestinian state
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Australia will recognize the state of Palestine, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced Monday, making Canberra the latest Western government to take the mostly symbolic move.
Netanyahu: Israel's goal is to 'free' Gaza from Hamas
World News // 10 hours ago
Netanyahu: Israel's goal is to 'free' Gaza from Hamas
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Israel's goal in Gaza is not to occupy the devastated Palestinian enclave but to "free it from Hamas terrorists," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday.
6.1-magnitude earthquake hits Turkey
World News // 15 hours ago
6.1-magnitude earthquake hits Turkey
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- A 6.1-magnitude earthquake hit Turkey on Sunday, causing dozens of reports of damage and at least one collapsed building and rescue operations.
U.N. Security Council condemns Gaza war plans, 'inadequate' aid
World News // 17 hours ago
U.N. Security Council condemns Gaza war plans, 'inadequate' aid
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- The United Nations Security Council convened an emergency meeting Sunday to discuss Gaza, specifically Israel's new plan to seize control of Gaza City.
Israelis protest against Gaza war expansion
World News // 21 hours ago
Israelis protest against Gaza war expansion
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Tens of thousands of demonstrators rallied across Israel over the weekend to protest the government's planned expansion of the war to take control of Gaza City.
Trilateral U.S., U.K. and Ukrainian meeting weighs possible peace
World News // 1 day ago
Trilateral U.S., U.K. and Ukrainian meeting weighs possible peace
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- U.K. Foreign Secretary David Lammy and U.S. Vice President JD Vance met with Ukrainian officials to discuss ending the war started by Russia three years ago.

