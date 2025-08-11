World News
Aug. 11, 2025 / 5:20 AM

North Korea warns of 'negative consequences' for U.S.-S. Korea military drills

By Thomas Maresca
Share with X
North Korea on Monday condemned the upcoming Ulchi Freedom Shield joint U.S.-South Korea military drill, warning of "negative consequences." File Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI
1 of 2 | North Korea on Monday condemned the upcoming Ulchi Freedom Shield joint U.S.-South Korea military drill, warning of "negative consequences." File Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI | License Photo

SEOUL, Aug. 11 (UPI) -- North Korea's defense chief on Monday condemned the upcoming large-scale Ulchi Freedom Shield joint military exercise between the United States and South Korea and warned of "negative consequences."

The North "strongly" denounces the allies "for their provocative moves of clearly showing the stand of military confrontation with the DPRK and making another serious challenge to the security environment on the Korean Peninsula and in the region," Defense Minister No Kwang Choi said in a statement carried by the state-run Korean Central News Agency.

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea is the official name of North Korea.

"[We] solemnly warn them of the negative consequences to be entailed by them," No said.

Related

The Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise, which includes live field maneuvers, computer simulation-based command post exercises and related civil defense drills, will be held from Aug. 18-28.

No called the exercise "not only a direct military provocation against the DPRK but also a real threat to amplify the unpredictability of the situation on the Korean Peninsula."

The North will "strictly exercise the sovereign right of the DPRK at the level of the right to self-defense in a case of any provocation going beyond the boundary line," No said.

Pyongyang regularly condemns the allies' joint drills as rehearsals for an invasion and has at times reacted with missile launches and other provocations.

A representative of the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command on Monday emphasized that the exercise, which will involve around 21,000 personnel, is "defensive in nature."

"All professional militaries train," the representative said in a background briefing with reporters. "North Korea trains, we train. Our training is designed to protect everyone living inside the Republic of Korea. They fire missiles and rockets -- it's not the same."

The CFC representative noted that the tone of No's statement was relatively measured, however.

"If you actually look at North Korea's statement, it's a little bit tame compared to historical norms," the representative said. "They basically said: 'Whatever you do, just don't go across our border.'"

The exercise comes amid efforts by the administration of South Korean President Lee Jae Myung to improve frayed relations with Pyongyang.

Last week, the South's military removed loudspeakers that had been installed along the DMZ to blast anti-Pyongyang messages across the border. On Saturday, North Korea began removing its own speakers in some forward areas, Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a message to reporters.

Half of Ulchi Freedom Shield's 44 planned field training exercises have been rescheduled to next month, the CFC representative confirmed Monday, citing an ongoing heatwave and flooding damage to training areas as the primary reasons. According to local media reports, the move is also being made in an effort to avoid provoking Pyongyang.

The CFC representative said that the changes would have "minimal impact."

"There shouldn't be any loss in readiness or defensive posture from rescheduling those events," the representative said. "The most important training is being conducted as planned."

Latest Headlines

IDF says slain reporter was Hamas; journalist groups condemn killing
World News // 2 hours ago
IDF says slain reporter was Hamas; journalist groups condemn killing
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- The Israeli military said it struck and killed Al Jazeera reporter Anas al-Sharif, accusing the man of being a Hamas militant.
Firefighters battle blaze on Scotland's landmark Arthur's Seat
World News // 3 hours ago
Firefighters battle blaze on Scotland's landmark Arthur's Seat
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Scottish firefighters were battling a blaze that ignited on Arthur's Seat, a extinct volcano in Edinburgh.
Australia to recognize Palestinian state
World News // 6 hours ago
Australia to recognize Palestinian state
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Australia will recognize the state of Palestine, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced Monday, making Canberra the latest Western government to take the mostly symbolic move.
Netanyahu: Israel's goal is to 'free' Gaza from Hamas
World News // 7 hours ago
Netanyahu: Israel's goal is to 'free' Gaza from Hamas
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Israel's goal in Gaza is not to occupy the devastated Palestinian enclave but to "free it from Hamas terrorists," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday.
6.1-magnitude earthquake hits Turkey
World News // 13 hours ago
6.1-magnitude earthquake hits Turkey
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- A 6.1-magnitude earthquake hit Turkey on Sunday, causing dozens of reports of damage and at least one collapsed building and rescue operations.
U.N. Security Council condemns Gaza war plans, 'inadequate' aid
World News // 14 hours ago
U.N. Security Council condemns Gaza war plans, 'inadequate' aid
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- The United Nations Security Council convened an emergency meeting Sunday to discuss Gaza, specifically Israel's new plan to seize control of Gaza City.
Israelis protest against Gaza war expansion
World News // 19 hours ago
Israelis protest against Gaza war expansion
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Tens of thousands of demonstrators rallied across Israel over the weekend to protest the government's planned expansion of the war to take control of Gaza City.
Trilateral U.S., U.K. and Ukrainian meeting weighs possible peace
World News // 1 day ago
Trilateral U.S., U.K. and Ukrainian meeting weighs possible peace
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- U.K. Foreign Secretary David Lammy and U.S. Vice President JD Vance met with Ukrainian officials to discuss ending the war started by Russia three years ago.
Trump, Putin agree to meet in Alaska; Zelensky might, too
World News // 1 day ago
Trump, Putin agree to meet in Alaska; Zelensky might, too
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to meet Friday in Alaska and might invite Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, too.
Propaganda loudspeakers are being dismantled at the Korean border
World News // 1 day ago
Propaganda loudspeakers are being dismantled at the Korean border
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- North and South Korea have begun removing some loudspeakers that were used to broadcast propaganda across the demilitarized zone at the 38th parallel.

Trending Stories

Trump expected to formally announce plan to take over Washington, D.C.
Trump expected to formally announce plan to take over Washington, D.C.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott threatens indefinite special sessions
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott threatens indefinite special sessions
Flash flooding, severe weather pummels Wisconsin, closes State Fair
Flash flooding, severe weather pummels Wisconsin, closes State Fair
One person killed and a 5-year-old girl wounded in Baltimore shooting
One person killed and a 5-year-old girl wounded in Baltimore shooting
Trump taps Tammy Bruce to be next deputy representative to U.N.
Trump taps Tammy Bruce to be next deputy representative to U.N.

Follow Us