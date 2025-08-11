Fast-moving Tropical Storm Erin heads toward U.S., Caribbean

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Forecasters say Tropical Storm Erin is "moving quickly" as it strengthens and heads toward the western hemisphere.

The seven-day weather forecast shows Erin with a maximum sustained wind speed of 45 mph, moving west at 20 mph, according to NOAA in a 2 p.m. EDT update.

Officials in the National Hurricane Center in Miami said Tropical Storm Erin was about 280 miles west by northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands in the central Atlantic Ocean near west Africa.

It added Erin's storm coordinates show it heading west while some 2,305 miles east of the Northern Leeward Islands to the Caribbean.

"There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect," NWS officials said in its 2 p.m. update, given how far out to sea the storm is now.

The "earliest reasonable" time of arrival for Erin to reach the Caribbean region is estimated to be at about Friday, according to forecasters.

"It is far too early to determine what, if any, impacts for southeast Georgia and northeast Florida," NWS Jacksonville said Monday.