Palestinian journalists killed by Israel mourned in Gaza funeral

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Hundreds of mourners in Gaza gathered for the funerals of five Al Jazeera journalists killed by an Israeli strike on a press tent.

The strike killed five reporters working for Al Jazeera, a Qatar-based news organization. The five were reporter Anas al-Sharif, correspondent Mohammed Qreiqeh, and video journalists Ibrahim Zaher, Moamen Aliwa, and Mohammed Noufal. Freelance reporter Mohammed al-Khaldi was also among those killed. There were seven journalists in total killed.

Al-Sharif, 28, was a popular reporter in Gaza. Israel alleged Sunday that Al-Sharif was a member of Hamas. Al Jazeera called that allegation false.

Al Jazeera condemned the "targeted assassination" by Israeli forces, and accused the Israeli Defense Forces of deliberately striking the journalists.

"The Israeli military admitted to their crimes," the network said, describing the attack as "another blatant and premeditated assault on press freedom."

Footage verified by Al Jazeera showed mourners chanting slogans against the killings, saying, "With our soul and blood, we sacrifice for you, Anas." They carried the bodies of the journalists, covered in flags and press flak jackets, on their shoulders from al-Shifa Hospital to Sheikh Radwan Cemetery in central Gaza.

The press tent where the attack happened was outside the al-Shifa Hospital.

The Committee to Protect Journalists said it was "appalled" by the killings.

"Israel's pattern of labeling journalists as militants without providing credible evidence raises serious questions about its intent and respect for press freedom," CPJ's regional director, Sara Qudah, said in a statement. "Those responsible for these killings must be held accountable."

The United Nations Human Rights Office has condemned the killing of journalists in Gaza, calling it a "grave breach of international humanitarian law," CNN reported.

"We condemn the killing by Israeli military of six Palestinian journalists by targeting their tent, in grave breach of international humanitarian law," the United Nations said on X, adding that "Israel must respect & protect all civilians, including journalists."

At least 242 Palestinian journalists have been killed in Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023, the U.N. said, calling for immediate and safe access for all journalists to Gaza. The Committee to Protect Journalists says the number is 178.