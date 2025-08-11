Trending
World News
Aug. 11, 2025 / 11:35 AM

Colombian Senator Miguel Uribe dies from shooting injuries

By Ian Stark
Columbian Senator Miguel Uribe died Monday after being shot during a campaign event in June. File Photo by Carlos Ortega/EPA
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Colombian senator and presidential candidate Miguel Uribe died Monday after he was shot in June.

Uribe's wife, María Claudia Tarazona, made the announcement Monday morning on social media, and Fundación Santa Fe Bogotá, the hospital where Uribe was receiving care, also released a statement confirming his death.

The hospital announced Saturday that Uribe's condition became critical due to a hemorrhage in his central nervous system and required "urgent neurosurgical procedures" to stabilize him.

Uribe was shot in the head from behind during a campaign event in June. A 14-year-old was arrested as the suspected gunman, and three adults were also arrested in connection to the incident.

All four were charged with attempted murder and illegal firearm possession, with the adults additionally charged for allegedly using a minor to commit a crime. A fifth person was arrested for purportedly ordering the attack.

The attack on Uribe has stirred up memories in Columbia of the 1980s and 1990s when several political candidates and prominent figures were assassinated, and heightened concerns that violence fueled by criminal groups is on the rise.

