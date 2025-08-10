6.1-magnitude earthquake hits Turkey

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- A 6.1-magnitude earthquake hit Turkey on Sunday, causing dozens of reports of damage and at least one collapsed building.

Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority, known as AFAD, said in a statement that the earthquake hit around 7:53 p.m. local time near the Sındırgı district of the Balıkesir province.

Ankara AFAD Başkanlığı Bugün, saat 19.53'te Balıkesir ilimiz Sındırgı ilçesinde meydana gelen 6.1 büyüklüğündeki depremin hemen ardından Türkiye Afet Müdahale Planı (TAMP) devreye alınmıştır. İçişleri Bakanımız Sn.Ali Yerlikaya ve AFAD Başkanımız Vali Sn.Ali Hamza... pic.twitter.com/ChehWQOne7— AFAD (@AFADBaskanlik) August 10, 2025

Sındırgı is a small town of about 11,000 people, according to population data from the U.S. Geological Survey. In total, tens of thousands of people are expected to have been potentially impacted by the earthquakes.

So far, the earthquake has caused at least 20 aftershocks, with five of them reaching between 4.0 and 5.0 in magnitude.

Data from the USGS shows that the earthquake had a depth of 10 kilometers. Probability data shows there is a 41% chance there could be between 10-100 estimated fatalities, with the potential for millions of dollars of economic losses. These are model-based estimates and real figures may differ.

"In Sındırgı district, 1 building has collapsed," AFAD said. "As a result of search and rescue operations, 4 people have been rescued alive from the debris, and efforts to rescue one person are ongoing."

The earthquake comes less than two years after devastating earthquakes killed more than 53,000 people in Turkey and another 6,000 people in Syria.