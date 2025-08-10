World News
Aug. 10, 2025 / 10:53 PM

Netanyahu: Israel's goal is to 'free' Gaza from Hamas

By Darryl Coote
Share with X
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel speaks to reporters Sunday about his plan to increase military operations in Gaza. Photo courtesy of Prime Minister of Israels Office/Release
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel speaks to reporters Sunday about his plan to increase military operations in Gaza. Photo courtesy of Prime Minister of Israels Office/Release

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Israel's goal in Gaza is not to occupy the devastated Palestinian enclave but to "free it from Hamas terrorists," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel said Sunday as he defended the plan to escalate its offensive, which has come under staunch international opposition, including from allies.

"Our goal is not to occupy Gaza, our goal is to free Gaza, free it from Hamas terrorists," Netanyahu said, speaking in English during a press conference. "The war can end tomorrow if Hamas lays down its arms and releases all the remaining hostages."

Israel's security cabinet overnight Thursday approved the plan to take control of Gaza. The Israeli military controls about 75% of the enclave, with Gaza City and the Central Camps and Moasi being the two remaining areas that Netanyahu described as Hamas "strongholds."

Under the plan, the Israeli military is instructed to "dismantle" them, he said.

Related

"Contrary to false claims, this is the best way to end the war, and the best way to end it speedily," he said.

Since it was announced, Netanyahu's plan has been widely condemned for risking not only the roughly 2 million Palestinians who live there but also the Israeli hostages.

Allies Britain, Denmark, France, Greece and Slovenia have called for an urgent meeting of the U.N. Security Council on the situation in Gaza, saying Israel's decision to expand military operations risks violating international humanitarian law.

"Expanding military operations will only endanger the lives of all civilians in Gaza, including the remaining hostages, and result in further unnecessary suffering," they said in a joint statement.

Gaza is experiencing a worsening humanitarian situation. According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, five people have died from starvation in the last 24 hours, including two children, bringing the total to 217 starvation deaths, 100 of them children.

Netanyahu -- who is wanted for arrest by the International Criminal Court on war crimes charges of using starvation as a method of warfare -- used the press conference Sunday to blame Hamas and the United Nations for the food shortage, saying the militia loots aid trucks and the intergovernmental organization refused to distribute aid brought in on trucks.

"We've had tons of uncollected food rotting on the Gazan side of the border because the U.N. was, and still is, unwilling to deliver all of it," he said.

The United Nations has previously refuted these accusations, stating there are security concerns and bureaucratic roadblocks. Late last month, Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for the U.N. secretary-general, blamed Israel for showing "a lack of willingness to allow us to do our work."

Netanyahu said there has been a "humanitarian surge" in recent days that is "preventing hunger" while stating that Israel has been the victim of a "global campaign of lies."

"The only ones that are being deliberately starved in Gaza are our hostages," he said.

According to U.N. statistics, more than one in three Gazans go days without eating, and nearly a quarter of the Enclave is enduring famine-like conditions.

In the nearly two-year-old war, more than 61,000 Palestinians, mostly civilians, have been killed, according to the health ministry.

Latest Headlines

6.1-magnitude earthquake hits Turkey
World News // 6 hours ago
6.1-magnitude earthquake hits Turkey
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- A 6.1-magnitude earthquake hit Turkey on Sunday, causing dozens of reports of damage and at least one collapsed building and rescue operations.
U.N. Security Council condemns Gaza war plans, 'inadequate' aid
World News // 8 hours ago
U.N. Security Council condemns Gaza war plans, 'inadequate' aid
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- The United Nations Security Council convened an emergency meeting Sunday to discuss Gaza, specifically Israel's new plan to seize control of Gaza City.
Israelis protest against Gaza war expansion
World News // 12 hours ago
Israelis protest against Gaza war expansion
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Tens of thousands of demonstrators rallied across Israel over the weekend to protest the government's planned expansion of the war to take control of Gaza City.
Trilateral U.S., U.K. and Ukrainian meeting weighs possible peace
World News // 1 day ago
Trilateral U.S., U.K. and Ukrainian meeting weighs possible peace
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- U.K. Foreign Secretary David Lammy and U.S. Vice President JD Vance met with Ukrainian officials to discuss ending the war started by Russia three years ago.
Trump, Putin agree to meet in Alaska; Zelensky might, too
World News // 1 day ago
Trump, Putin agree to meet in Alaska; Zelensky might, too
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to meet Friday in Alaska and might invite Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, too.
Propaganda loudspeakers are being dismantled at the Korean border
World News // 1 day ago
Propaganda loudspeakers are being dismantled at the Korean border
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- North and South Korea have begun removing some loudspeakers that were used to broadcast propaganda across the demilitarized zone at the 38th parallel.
Mexico's Sheinbaum says no to 'invasion' by U.S. military
World News // 1 day ago
Mexico's Sheinbaum says no to 'invasion' by U.S. military
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum won't allow U.S. troops to target drug cartels in Mexico that President Donald Trump has designated as terrorist groups.
Over 200 arrested at London pro-Palestinian protest
World News // 1 day ago
Over 200 arrested at London pro-Palestinian protest
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- More than 200 people were arrested in London Saturday during a major pro-Palestinian protest in the British capital, police confirmed.
U.N. leader: Israel's total Gaza takeover plan must be halted
World News // 2 days ago
U.N. leader: Israel's total Gaza takeover plan must be halted
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- The United Nations' human rights chief joined several nations' leaders who have condemned Israel's plan to expand the military's control of the Gaza Strip.
Netanyahu says Israel won't occupy Gaza after cabinet approves plan
World News // 2 days ago
Netanyahu says Israel won't occupy Gaza after cabinet approves plan
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- After Israel's security cabinet OK'd Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's plan to control Gaza, he said military will "free Gaza from Hamas" and not occupy it.

Trending Stories

Trump expected to formally announce plan to take over Washington, D.C.
Trump expected to formally announce plan to take over Washington, D.C.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott threatens indefinite special sessions
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott threatens indefinite special sessions
Flash flooding, severe weather pummels Wisconsin, closes State Fair
Flash flooding, severe weather pummels Wisconsin, closes State Fair
One person killed and a 5-year-old girl wounded in Baltimore shooting
One person killed and a 5-year-old girl wounded in Baltimore shooting
Trump taps Tammy Bruce to be next deputy representative to U.N.
Trump taps Tammy Bruce to be next deputy representative to U.N.

Follow Us