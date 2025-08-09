World News
Aug. 9, 2025 / 9:04 PM

Trilateral U.S., U.K. and Ukrainian meeting weighs possible peace

By Mike Heuer
Share with X
Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, British Foreign Secretary David Lammy, U.S. Vice President JD Vance and Ukrainian Presidential Chief of Staff Andriy Yermak, from left to right, meet on Saturday at Chevening House in Kent, England, along with representatives from France, Germany, Italy, Finland and Poland to discuss a route to peace in Ukraine. Photo via UK Foreign Secretary/UPI
Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, British Foreign Secretary David Lammy, U.S. Vice President JD Vance and Ukrainian Presidential Chief of Staff Andriy Yermak, from left to right, meet on Saturday at Chevening House in Kent, England, along with representatives from France, Germany, Italy, Finland and Poland to discuss a route to peace in Ukraine. Photo via UK Foreign Secretary/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- U.K. Foreign Secretary David Lammy and U.S. Vice President JD Vance met with Ukrainian officials and others to discuss ending the war when Russia attacked its neighbor in February 2022.

Ukraine Presidential Chief of Staff Andriy Yermak and Ukraine Defense Secretary Rustem Umerov joined Lammy and Vance on Saturday to discuss matters in Ukraine and its defensive war with Russia.

"The U.K.'s support for Ukraine remains ironclad as we continue working toward a just and lasting peace," Lammy said Saturday in a post on X.

The meeting occurred at Lammy's official residence in Kent, England, where Vance is staying with his family through the weekend.

Related

Yermak and Umerov were invited to join Lammy and Vance on short notice and ahead of Friday's scheduled summit between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also might join the meeting with Trump and Putin, but he has not been invited as of Saturday evening.

Officials from the European Union, Finland, France, Germany, Italy and NATO also attended Saturday's meeting at Lammy's official residence, the BBC reported.

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer did not join the meeting, but he talked with Zelensky by phone before it occurred.

Starmer and Zelensky agreed the meeting at Lammy's residence is an important prelude to Friday's scheduled summit in Alaska, Starmer's office said in a news release.

Zelensky afterward told Ukrainians Putin is the only one standing in the way of ending the war.

"His only card is the ability to kill, and he is trying to sell the cessation of killings at the highest possible price," Zelensky said during a national address.

He also dismissed the notion of a cease-fire instead of ending the war.

"What is needed is not a pause in the killings but a real, lasting peace," Zelensky said.

He said Trump supports an immediate cessation of hostilities and said the United States has the "leverage and determination" to make it happen via sanctions against Russia.

Putin "fears sanctions and is doing everything to bail on them," Zelensky said.

"He wants to exchange a pause in the war, in the killings, for the legalization of the occupation of our land," Zelensky told Ukrainians.

"We will not allow this second attempt to partition Ukraine."

Latest Headlines

Trump, Putin agree to meet in Alaska; Zelensky might, too
World News // 9 hours ago
Trump, Putin agree to meet in Alaska; Zelensky might, too
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to meet Friday in Alaska and might invite Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, too.
Propaganda loudspeakers are being dismantled at the Korean border
World News // 4 hours ago
Propaganda loudspeakers are being dismantled at the Korean border
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- North and South Korea have begun removing some loudspeakers that were used to broadcast propaganda across the demilitarized zone at the 38th parallel.
Mexico's Sheinbaum says no to 'invasion' by U.S. military
World News // 6 hours ago
Mexico's Sheinbaum says no to 'invasion' by U.S. military
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum won't allow U.S. troops to target drug cartels in Mexico that President Donald Trump has designated as terrorist groups.
Over 200 arrested at London pro-Palestinian protest
World News // 7 hours ago
Over 200 arrested at London pro-Palestinian protest
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- More than 200 people were arrested in London Saturday during a major pro-Palestinian protest in the British capital, police confirmed.
U.N. leader: Israel's total Gaza takeover plan must be halted
World News // 1 day ago
U.N. leader: Israel's total Gaza takeover plan must be halted
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- The United Nations' human rights chief joined several nations' leaders who have condemned Israel's plan to expand the military's control of the Gaza Strip.
Netanyahu says Israel won't occupy Gaza after cabinet approves plan
World News // 1 day ago
Netanyahu says Israel won't occupy Gaza after cabinet approves plan
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- After Israel's security cabinet OK'd Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's plan to control Gaza, he said military will "free Gaza from Hamas" and not occupy it.
Attacks on Electoral Council disrupt elections in Honduras
World News // 1 day ago
Attacks on Electoral Council disrupt elections in Honduras
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Honduras' National Electoral Council, faces political, judicial and technical pressures that threaten to derail general elections in less than three months.
Panamanian Geisha coffee sets new price record
World News // 1 day ago
Panamanian Geisha coffee sets new price record
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Panamanian Geisha coffee made history again at the recent 2025 Best of Panama international online auction, selling for a record $30,204 per kilogram.
No deal as U.S. deadline for Russia to end Ukraine war arrives
World News // 1 day ago
No deal as U.S. deadline for Russia to end Ukraine war arrives
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump's deadline for Russia to end its ongoing war in Ukraine or face stiffer stiffer U.S. economic sanctions arrived Friday.
Germany suspends weapons exports to Israel
World News // 1 day ago
Germany suspends weapons exports to Israel
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Germany on Friday suspended further military exports to Israel over the latter's public comments about entirely taking over the Gaza Strip.

Trending Stories

Mexico's Sheinbaum says no to 'invasion' by U.S. military
Mexico's Sheinbaum says no to 'invasion' by U.S. military
Shooter, officer dead at Emory University, near CDC offices in Atlanta
Shooter, officer dead at Emory University, near CDC offices in Atlanta
Suspect arrested in shooting deaths of 4 at rural bar in Montana
Suspect arrested in shooting deaths of 4 at rural bar in Montana
Fed Gov. Bowman wants three interest rate cuts in 2025
Fed Gov. Bowman wants three interest rate cuts in 2025
Trump, Putin agree to meet in Alaska; Zelensky might, too
Trump, Putin agree to meet in Alaska; Zelensky might, too

Follow Us