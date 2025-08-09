World News
Aug. 9, 2025 / 4:53 PM

Propaganda loudspeakers are being dismantled at the Korean border

By Mike Heuer
North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un, third from right, ordered the dismantling of some loudspeakers at the 38th parallel, the South Korean military reported on Saturday. File Photo by the Korean Central News Agency/EPA
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- North and South Korea have begun removing some loudspeakers that were used to broadcast propaganda across the demilitarized zone at the 38th parallel.

The South Korean military on Saturday reported North Korea's removal of some of the loudspeakers, but it's unknown if all of them will be taken away, the BBC reported.

The South Korean military "detected North Korean troops dismantling propaganda loudspeakers in some parts along the front line," its leaders said in a prepared statement on Saturday.

"It remains to be confirmed whether the devices have been removed across all regions," the statement said, adding that the South Korean military will continue monitoring the situation.

The BBC's report suggested removing some of the loudspeakers might be North Korea's way of responding positively to South Korean President Lee Jae Myung's recent election win.

Lee became president in June and had campaigned on a platform that included improving relations with North Korea.

South Korea stopped broadcasting its own propaganda over loudspeakers positioned at the 38th parallel after Lee took office and earlier this week dismantled its loudspeakers.

South Korea often broadcast content that included news and K-pop music, but those broadcasts ended in June, and its military began removing its loudspeakers on Monday.

North Korea's loudspeakers often aired annoying sounds, including the howling of wild animals.

North Korea has not confirmed its troops removed some of the loudspeakers at the demilitarized zone separating the two nations, The Independent reported.

North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un seeks to eliminate the influence of South Korean culture, including language and pop music, to help preserve his standing as the nation's supreme leader, according to The Independent.

South Korea had ceased its broadcasts at the 38th parallel for several years, but former President Yoon Suk Yeol's administration resumed the broadcasts in June 2024.

Those broadcasts ended after Lee became president.

