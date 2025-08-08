Germany suspends weapons exports to Israel

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Germany on Friday suspended further military exports to Israel over the latter's public comments about entirely taking over the Gaza Strip.

"In the German Government's view, the new military push by the Israeli army in the Gaza Strip agreed by the Israeli security cabinet last night makes it increasingly unclear how these goals are to be achieved," German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said in a statement issued Friday.

"Under these circumstances, the German Government will, until further notice, authorize no military equipment exports that can be used in the Gaza Strip."

Merz did say that Germany believes Israel has the right to defend itself from terror and that "Hamas must not be allowed to play a role in Gaza's future."

Israel's security cabinet on Thursday approved a plan put forth by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to take control of Gaza, after almost two full years of war.

Netanyahu's plan includes disarming Hamas and gaining security control of the Palestinian enclave.

On Aug. 1, Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob said his country would ban all weapons trading between the two countries because of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Slovenia became the first EU country to take such a stand.

Germany had previously hinted at taking a similar approach, amid mounting external pressure about the situation in Gaza.

"The German government remains profoundly concerned about the continued suffering of the civilian population in the Gaza Strip. With the planned offensive, the Israeli government bears even more responsibility than hitherto for ensuring that civilians can be provided with the supplies they need," Merz said Friday.

"It must enable comprehensive access for relief supplies, including for UN organizations and other non-state institutions. Following the correct steps taken in recent days, Israel must continue to improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza in a comprehensive and sustainable way."

The German Chancellor also urged Israel to refrain "from taking any further steps towards an annexation of the West Bank."

Germany is the second-largest importer of military weapons and equipment to Israel, after the United States.