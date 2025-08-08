No deal as U.S. deadline for Russia to end Ukraine war arrives

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump's deadline for Russia to end its ongoing war in Ukraine or face stiffer U.S. economic sanctions arrived Friday.

Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin had been pushing for trilateral negotiations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Moscow announced Thursday that Putin and Trump would hold a meeting about cease-fire talks in the coming days.

"It's gonna be up to him (Putin)," Trump responded Thursday when asked about the looming deadline.

"We're going to see what he has to say. It's gonna be up to him. Very disappointed."

There was no official word from Washington as Trump's deadline arrived Friday.

U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff arrived in Moscow this week and has met with Putin. Officials have described those talks as constructive, while Trump this week called them "highly-productive."

Russian and U.S. negotiators were reportedly close to a deal, Bloomberg News reported Friday, citing sources close to the matter.

The deal would reportedly allow Russia to keep the territory it has gained thus far since it invaded Ukraine in February of 2022.

Last month, Trump announced he would enact "severe tariffs" if Russia failed to reach a peace deal with Ukraine within 50 days. Those sanctions were to encompass 100% secondary tariffs on countries doing business with Moscow, including those buying Russian oil.

Weeks later, Trump said he would shorten that 50-day window to reach a deal.

"I want to be generous, but we just don't see any progress being made," Trump told reporters at the time.

Trump this week imposed new tariffs on India in response to that country's continued purchases of oil from Moscow.