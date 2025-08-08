Trending
World News
Aug. 8, 2025 / 4:49 AM

Israel's security cabinet OKs Netanyahu's plan to occupy Gaza

By Darryl Coote
Share with X
Palestinians gather at the Zikim crossing to obtain limited quantities of flour and essential food aid, as the hunger crisis deepens under the ongoing Israeli blockade of northern Gaza, Gaza, on Thursday on August 7, 2025. Overnight, Israel's security cabinet approved plans to occupy all of the Palestinian enclave. Photo by Mahmoud Issa/UPI
Palestinians gather at the Zikim crossing to obtain limited quantities of flour and essential food aid, as the hunger crisis deepens under the ongoing Israeli blockade of northern Gaza, Gaza, on Thursday on August 7, 2025. Overnight, Israel's security cabinet approved plans to occupy all of the Palestinian enclave. Photo by Mahmoud Issa/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Israel's security cabinet overnight Thursday approved Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's plan to take control of Gaza, despite staunch opposition, including from his own military, which warns that an increased offensive in the Palestinian enclave could endanger the lives of Israeli hostages.

The prime minister's office described the plan early Friday as aimed at defeating Hamas, one of Israel's objectives in its nearly two-year-old war against the Iran-backed militia.

"The IDF will prepare for taking control of Gaza City while distributing humanitarian assistance to the civilian population outside the combat zones," the prime minister's office said in a statement.

The five principles of the plan approved include disarming Hamas, returning all hostages to Israel, demilitarizing Gaza, gaining security control of Gaza and establishing a civil administration that is neither Hamas, which governed the enclave for nearly two decades, nor the Palestinian Authority, which oversees partial control of the Israel-occupied West Bank.

The Israel Defense Forces reportedly already control 75% of Gaza, with the remaining 25% mostly being Gaza City and the surrounding area where the majority of the roughly 2 million Palestinians now live. It is also believed that this is where the remaining 48 Israeli hostages are being kept. Not all are believed to be alive.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid lambasted the plan in a statement, saying it is "what Hamas wanted," which is "for Israel to become bogged down in the field without a goal, without defining the vision for the date after, in a pointless occupation that no one understands where it leads."

He accused Netanyahu of being "dragged" into the move by the far-right of his coalition government, saying it is "in complete contradiction" to the opinion of the military and security officials.

The plan, he continued, does not consider the wear and exhaustion of combat forces and "will take many long months, lead to the death of the hostages, the killing of many soldiers, cost Israeli taxpayers tens of billions and result in diplomatic collapse."

Shortly after the security cabinet's decision was announced, Britain came out against it, with Prime Minister Keir Starmer calling the order to escalate its offensive "wrong."

"This action will do nothing to bring an end to this conflict or to help secure the release of the hostages. It will only bring more bloodshed," he said in a statement.

"What we need is a cease-fire, a surge in humanitarian aid, the release of all hostages by Hamas and a negotiated solution."

The announcement comes as Gaza faces a worsening humanitarian crisis that could worsen under the new offensive.

On Wednesday, the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization reported that only 1.5% of Gaza cropland is both accessible and undamaged by the war.

A day before, a group of U.N. experts called for the immediate dismantling of the Israel-formed and U.S.-supported Gaza Humanitarian Foundation on the grounds it is "an utterly disturbing example of how humanitarian relief can be exploited for covert military and geopolitical agendas in breach of international law."

It said Israeli forces and foreign contractors have opened fire on people seeking aid at GHF distribution sites, killing nearly 1,400 people and injuring more than 4,000.

There has been concern over the humanitarian situation in Gaza since the beginning of the war, but calls for relief have amplified as people have started to die from starvation.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, at least five people have died of starvation and malnutrition in the last 24 hours. A total of 193 people, including 96 children have died of starvation, it said.

U.N. statistics show that famine is threatening Gaza.

"This is unlike anything we have seen in this century," U.N. World Food Programme Ross Smith told reporters late last month.

Read More

Latest Headlines

U.S. notes 'with interest' North Korean remarks on diplomacy: official
World News // 1 hour ago
U.S. notes 'with interest' North Korean remarks on diplomacy: official
SEOUL, Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Washington has noted "with interest" North Korea's potential willingness to resume dialogue with the United States, a U.S. State Department official said.
Netanyahu to meet to talk about occupation of Gaza, despite outcry
World News // 19 hours ago
Netanyahu to meet to talk about occupation of Gaza, despite outcry
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is reportedly moving toward full occupation of Gaza after dissent in the ranks and international condemnation.
Border disputes persist in Latin America
World News // 13 hours ago
Border disputes persist in Latin America
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- From century-old disputes to recent conflicts sparked by natural resource discoveries, territorial disagreements remain a persistent challenge in Latin America.
Bolivia marks bicentennial amid deepest political, economic crisis
World News // 17 hours ago
Bolivia marks bicentennial amid deepest political, economic crisis
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Bolivia's political crisis, collapsing reserves, shortages of fuel and U.S. dollars, and a rupture within the ruling party overshadowed its bicentennial.
EU climate service says July 2025 third warmest on record
World News // 18 hours ago
EU climate service says July 2025 third warmest on record
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- The European Commission's weather service said July 2025 was the third warmest ever recorded month.
Japan deploys first F-35B stealth fighter jet
World News // 19 hours ago
Japan deploys first F-35B stealth fighter jet
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- The Japanese Air Self Defense Force on Thursday deployed its first three F-35B stealth fighters in southwestern Japan.
One killed, several injured in southern France by wildfire
World News // 19 hours ago
One killed, several injured in southern France by wildfire
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- One person is dead and 13 have been injured as the largest wildfire France has seen in decades continues to burn across the nation's southern Aude region.
Britain begins detaining 'small boat' migrants to send back to France
World News // 20 hours ago
Britain begins detaining 'small boat' migrants to send back to France
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Migrants arriving off Britain's south coast were being taken into detention ahead of their removal back to France under a new reciprocal cross-Channel treaty.
Kremlin agrees to Putin-Trump meeting in coming days
World News // 1 day ago
Kremlin agrees to Putin-Trump meeting in coming days
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- The Kremlin announced Thursday that a meeting between President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump will be held in the coming days.
Australian woman wrongfully jailed for killing her children gets $1.3M
World News // 23 hours ago
Australian woman wrongfully jailed for killing her children gets $1.3M
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- A $1.3 million compensation payout has been rejected by Kathleen Folbigg, who spent 20 years in jail after being wrongfully convicted of killing her children.

Trending Stories

Trump lauds the economy on his 200th day in office
Trump lauds the economy on his 200th day in office
Mamdani calls alleged Cuomo-Trump conversation 'disqualifying'
Mamdani calls alleged Cuomo-Trump conversation 'disqualifying'
Trump calls for Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan to resign
Trump calls for Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan to resign
One killed, several injured in southern France by wildfire
One killed, several injured in southern France by wildfire
Australian woman wrongfully jailed for killing her children gets $1.3M
Australian woman wrongfully jailed for killing her children gets $1.3M

Follow Us