Trending
World News
Aug. 7, 2025 / 4:40 AM

Myanmar's junta-appointed acting president dies

By Darryl Coote
Share with X
Myanmar's acting President Myint Swe died Thursday at a military hospital. File Photo by Hein Htet/EPA
Myanmar's acting President Myint Swe died Thursday at a military hospital. File Photo by Hein Htet/EPA

Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Myanmar's junta-appointed acting President U Myint Swe died Thursday morning, weeks after he was declared unable to perform his mostly ceremonial duties due to Parkinson's disease. He was 74.

Myint Swe died at 8:28 a.m. local time at the No. 2 Defense Services General Hospital, the National Defense Security Council said in a statement.

Myint Swe, a former general, was vice president of Myanmar during the Feb. 1, 2021, military coup. He was appointed acting president after the country's civilian leader, Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, was arrested.

According to the National Defense and Security Council, Myint Swe began experiencing "sluggishness in movement and the ability to consume food and nutrients" in early 2023, and was soon diagnosed with Parkinson's, which the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention calls is a progressive nervous system disorder that afects movement and has no cure.

Related

In April of last year, he received medical treatment at Singapore's Mount Elizabeth Medical Center. Then from late May to mid-June of this year, he received treatment again, this time at the No. 2 Defense Services General Hospital in Myanmar.

According to officials, Myint Swe experience wight loss, loss of appetite, fever and a decline in cognitive function last month, and was placed on medical leave July 18 and then hospitalized on July 24.

He was listed as in critical condition after being hospitalized in the Special Intensive Care Unit of the No. 2 Defense Services General Hospital, where he died Thursday morning.

A period of mourning has been declared from Thursday to Monday, during which the national flag will be flown at half-mast.

The coup of 2021 has upended the country, which has been embroiled in civil war since. According to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, more than 7,000 civilians have been killed by junta forces amid the civil war and 22,000 remain arbitrarily detained.

The United Nations estimates 22 million are in need of assistance and more than 3.5 million have been displaced by the fighting.

Latest Headlines

U.S., South Korea to start large-scale joint military drills Aug. 18
World News // 2 hours ago
U.S., South Korea to start large-scale joint military drills Aug. 18
SEOUL, Aug. 7 (UPI) -- The United States and South Korea will kick off their Ulchi Freedom Shield large-scale joint military exercise this month, both countries announced Thursday.
8 dead, including ministers, in Ghana military helicopter crash
World News // 5 hours ago
8 dead, including ministers, in Ghana military helicopter crash
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Eight people, including Ghana ministers and members of Parliament, were killed Wednesday when the helicopter they were aboard crashed in the West African nation's southern Ashanti region. There were no survivors.
Ex-Guatemalan mayor has initial U.S. court hearing on drug charge
World News // 12 hours ago
Ex-Guatemalan mayor has initial U.S. court hearing on drug charge
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- An ex-Guatemalan mayor could spend the rest of his life in jail if convicted for allegedly working to import more than five kilos of cocaine into the United States from his Latin American nation.
Japan's leaders call for nuclear arms abolition on Hiroshima 80th anniversary
World News // 19 hours ago
Japan's leaders call for nuclear arms abolition on Hiroshima 80th anniversary
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- The mayor of Hiroshima called out nuclear-armed nations Wednesday as Japan marked the 80th anniversary of the atomic bombing of his city.
Analysis: Lebanon's decision on weapons corners Hezbollah
World News // 15 hours ago
Analysis: Lebanon's decision on weapons corners Hezbollah
BEIRUT, Lebanon, Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Lebanon made a game-changing decision by tasking the Army with preparing a plan to enforce a state monopoly on weapons, poses a new challenge to Hezbollah.
Colombia pushes for pharmaceutical self-sufficiency
World News // 16 hours ago
Colombia pushes for pharmaceutical self-sufficiency
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Driven by lessons from the pandemic and a reliance on imports -- more than $2.16 billion in packaged medicines in 2023, most from the United States -- Colombia has launched a national strategy to regain control of its pharmaceutical supply chain.
Latin America's 2025 growth forecast rises slightly
World News // 16 hours ago
Latin America's 2025 growth forecast rises slightly
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- The Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean has raised its 2025 regional growth forecast to 2.2%, up from the 2.0% estimate issued in April.
Global groups denounce conviction of Georgian journalist Mzia Amaghlobeli
World News // 16 hours ago
Global groups denounce conviction of Georgian journalist Mzia Amaghlobeli
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Multiple international human rights and journalism advocates on Wednesday sharply condemned the conviction and two-year prison sentence of independent Georgian journalist Mzia Amaghlobeli as she seeks an appeal.
Italy approves record-length bridge to connect Sicily
World News // 17 hours ago
Italy approves record-length bridge to connect Sicily
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- The Italian government announced Wednesday it has approved the construction of a bridge between its mainland and the island Sicily.
NYSE-listed Coupang posts record performance in second quarter
World News // 18 hours ago
NYSE-listed Coupang posts record performance in second quarter
SEOUL, Aug. 6 (UPI) -- South Korea's leading online retailer, Coupang, which is listed on the New York Stock Exchange, logged a record performance during the second quarter of this year.

Trending Stories

U.S. Homeland Security removes age limits to join ICE
U.S. Homeland Security removes age limits to join ICE
Charities regulator reprimands Prince Harry's former HIV-AIDS charity
Charities regulator reprimands Prince Harry's former HIV-AIDS charity
United Airlines system outage disrupts flights nationwide
United Airlines system outage disrupts flights nationwide
Two 15-year-olds arrested in attack on former DOGE staffer
Two 15-year-olds arrested in attack on former DOGE staffer
First U.S. automaker gets federal automated vehicle exemption
First U.S. automaker gets federal automated vehicle exemption

Follow Us