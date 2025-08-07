EU climate service says July 2025 third warmest on record

Aug. 7 (UPI) -- The European Commission's weather service said July 2025 was the third warmest month ever recorded.

The global average temperature in July 2025 was 62 degrees Fahrenheit, behind only July 2023 and July 2024, according to the Copernicus Climate Change Service.

It was 34.25 degrees Fahrenheit above the pre-industrial average. The last 12 months, taken together, were also 34.75 degrees Fahrenheit above the pre-industrial level.

"Two years after the hottest July on record, the recent streak of global temperature records is over for now," Director of the Copernicus Climate Change Service Carlo Buontempo said.

"But this doesn't mean climate change has stopped. We continued to witness the effects of a warming world in events such as extreme heat and catastrophic floods in July. Unless we rapidly stabilize greenhouse gas concentrations in the atmosphere, we should expect not only new temperature records but also a worsening of these impacts -- and we must prepare for that."

The average temperature over land was 70.25 degrees Fahrenheit, which is 34.34 degrees above the 1991-2020 average for July.

"Global warming isn't going away; it will get stronger in the decades ahead, so the summer of 2025 is a clear illustration of how things will be," a researcher at the Norwegian climate research institution Cicero, Bjorn Samset, said.