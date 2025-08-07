Border disputes persist in Latin America

Some border disputes in Latin America wind up in the International Court of Justice in the Hague, Netherlands. Photo by Lina Selg/EPA

Aug. 7 (UPI) -- "Colombia will not lose its Amazon River," Colombian President Gustavo Petro wrote this week on X. With that, the president continued to fuel a diplomatic dispute that began days ago with Peru, which he accused of occupying Colombian territory.

Petro claimed Tuesday that the Peruvian government had taken control of Santa Rosa Island, situated in a disputed section of the Amazon River. He criticized Peru's Congress for creating the new district of Santa Rosa de Loreto, arguing that the area belongs to Colombia under the 1934 Rio de Janeiro Protocol.

Peruvian President Dina Boluarte criticized Petro's remarks, saying they do not contribute to regional integration or the strengthening of bilateral relations. Peru's foreign ministry issued a formal protest, calling the statements an "unacceptable disregard" for the country's sovereignty.

Colombian Interior Minister Armando Benedetti said the government may take the dispute to the International Court of Justice in The Hague. In response, Peru deployed military personnel to the area.

The diplomatic conflict has become a reminder that, despite progress in regional integration, Latin America's borders remain sources of tension.

From century-old disputes to recent conflicts sparked by natural resource discoveries, territorial disagreements remain a persistent challenge throughout the region.

One of the most recent disputes involves Venezuela's claim of sovereignty over more than 61,000 square miles west of the Essequibo River, a region administered by Guyana. The conflict dates back to the 19th century, when Venezuela accused Britain of encroaching on the area.

Despite an 1899 arbitration ruling, Venezuela has never recognized the established border, and the dispute has escalated in recent years after Guyana's discovery of vast oil reserves in the region.

President Nicolás Maduro's government revived the claim through a nonbinding referendum and declared the territory a new state, heightening tensions.

The International Court of Justice intervened, urging Venezuela to refrain from any action that could alter the current situation. However, Maduro's administration has rejected the court's jurisdiction. The United States, which has conducted joint military exercises with Guyana, adds a sensitive geopolitical dimension to the dispute.

Bolivia's demand for access to the Pacific Ocean remains one of the most sensitive and longstanding issues in its relationship with Chile. The landlocked country lost its coastline during the War of the Pacific (1879-1884).

Bolivia brought the case to the ICJ, asking the court to compel Chile to negotiate sovereign access to the sea. In 2018, however, the court ruled in favor of Chile, stating that it is under no obligation to negotiate. Despite the ruling, Bolivia's maritime claim remains a state policy and a central issue in its foreign policy, keeping tensions between the two nations alive.

The border between Costa Rica and Nicaragua -- largely defined by the San Juan River -- has been a source of conflict for more than 150 years. The dispute centers on navigation rights along the river, a historically vital route for trade and transportation.

In 2010, a Nicaraguan dredging project on the San Juan River triggered a diplomatic crisis. Costa Rica accused its neighbor of invading its territory in the Isla Calero area. The dispute was brought before the ICJ, which ruled in favor of Costa Rica.

Despite the ruling, sovereignty over the river and its surrounding areas remains a sensitive issue in bilateral relations, reflecting a history of confrontation and mistrust.

Guatemala and Belize are locked in another longstanding territorial dispute. Guatemala claims nearly 4,600 square miles of Belizean territory, a conflict that dates to the 19th century, when Guatemala refused to recognize a border treaty with the United Kingdom, arguing that Belize was part of its territory.

Both countries agreed in 2008 to submit the case to the International Court of Justice for a final resolution. The process remains ongoing and represents a hopeful step toward settling a dispute that has dragged on for more than 150 years through diplomatic means.