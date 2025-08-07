8 dead, including ministers, in Ghana military helicopter crash

Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Eight people, including Ghana ministers and members of Parliament, were killed Wednesday when the helicopter they were aboard crashed in the West African nation's southern Ashanti region. There were no survivors.

The Ghana Armed Forces said its Z-9 helicopter with three crew and five passengers on board departed Accra at 9:12 a.m. local time and crashed in the Sikamana area en route to Obuasi, a gold mining town.

"Our hearts are heavy! You served our nation and the colors gallantly," the Ghana Armed Forces said in a statement. "Rest in Peace!"

The deceased passengers have been identified as Minister of Defence Edward Kofi Omane Boamah, Minister for Environment, Science and Technology Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator and former Minister for Food and Agriculture Muniru Mohammed, National Democratic Congress Vice Chairman Samuel Sarpong and former parliamentary candidate Samuel Aboagye.

The deceased crew were identified as Squadron Leader Peter Baafemi Anala, Flying Officer Manaen Twum Ampadu and Sgt. Ernest Addo Mensah.

Their identities were made public during a brief press conference from the Office of the President.

All flags have been ordered to fly at half-staff until further notice, and three days of mourning have been ordered starting Thursday, according to the Office of the President of Ghana.

President John Dramani Mahama has also suspended all his scheduled activities for the rest of the week.

The European Union Delegation to the West African nation issued its condolences in a statement online.

Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu said in a statement that Nigeria stands "in full solidarity" with Ghana during this time of mourning.

"This is a deeply painful moment for our Ghanaian brothers and sisters. These men died in the line of duty serving their nation with honor and courage," he said on X.

"May the souls of the departed rest in perfect peace, and may their families and the nation find strength and comfort in their sacrifice."