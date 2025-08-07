Trending
World News
Aug. 7, 2025

One killed, several injured in southern France by wildfire

By Ian Stark
France is battling its largest wildfire in decades as at least one person has been killed and 13 have been injured. Photo by Philippe Magoni/EPA
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- One person is dead and 13 have been injured as the largest wildfire France has seen in decades continues to burn across the nation's southern Aude region.

The community of Ribaute, within the Aude region, said in a press release Thursday that the fire broke out there Tuesday afternoon, and is now impacting nearly 40,000 acres across 15 municipalities.

"It is the largest in terms of area in our country since 1949," French Director General of Civil Security and Crisis Management Julien Marion posted to X Wednesday.

The Ribaute community said, one person has been killed during the fire, and of the 13 hurt, 11 are firefighters. Of those wounded, one civilian and one firefighter suffered severe injuries.

Three people are also missing, and the flames have burned or damaged 36 homes and around 40 vehicles.

It further noted that over 2,100 firefighters are actively battling the blaze, with military assistance.

Ribaute officials have also said Thursday morning that the spread of the fire is slowing down due to a lack of wind and lower temperatures. However, residents are being asked to "remain confined inside their homes, unless ordered to evacuate by the firefighters."

The French National Weather and Climate Service reported Wednesday that smoke from the flames can be seen from space, and that through Friday, "the risk of fire remains high in several [municipalities] of southern France."

The cause of the fire is under active investigation, as France's National Gendarmerie, a military branch in charge of law enforcement, posted to X Thursday that it is "on the scene to identify the causes and circumstances of the fires in Aude," and is using dogs that specialize in the detection of fire accelerants.

