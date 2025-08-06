Denmark, Sweden, Norway to provide Ukraine with U.S.-made weapons

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Denmark, Sweden and Norway said they will provide Ukraine with a $500 million package of lethal equipment to be bought from the United States under a new NATO initiative.

U.S. President Donald Trump, who has been a critic of the United States' backing of Ukraine, last month announced that the 32-member defensive alliance would be purchasing weaponry from the United States for their besieged ally.

Though Trump offered no specifics, NATO on Monday unveiled the NATO Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List initiative to better provide Kyiv with military equipment, in particular regular packages worth about $500 million that will include capabilities bought from the United States.

Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store of Norway said in a statement it was "an important initiative" of NATO and the United States that "helps ensure Ukraine quickly receives crucial military equipment to defend themselves."

It also strengthens the U.S.-Europe relationship, he said, which had been uncertain during the first few months of the Trump administration, as it had taken a drastically different position on Ukraine than its predecessor -- suggesting that Kyiv would have to give up land to Russia in a cease-fire, while demanding that Europe do more to protect their ally while stating it would be lessening its contribution to its defense.

Norway said its contribution to the package was $135 million. Denmark said it was contributing $84 million. And Sweden said it was contributing $275 million.

"It is a strength that Sweden, together with Norway and Denmark, could quickly come together and co-finance a support package to Ukraine," Denmark's Minister for Energy, Business and Industry Ebba Busch said in a statement.

"The U.S. can assist with unique defense material for which Ukraine has a major need."

Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said the package will be made immediately available.

"Speed is absolutely critical," Poulsen said in a statement. "If the Ukrainians later find they need further funding, we are also willing to consider that."

The announcement came a day after the Netherlands announced the first $500 million package under the new initiative.

In Washington, State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce hailed the two packages during a press conference as commitments delivering on "Trump's initiative to facilitate billions of dollars in investment to the United States defense industry and create American jobs while ensuring Europe can ultimately defend itself long term."

President Volodymyr Zelensky described the initiative as "very strong" and one that will boost Ukraine's defensive capabilities.

"These steps are a new, real foundation for long-term security across all of Europe," he said on X. "Russia will never turn Europe into a continent of war, and it is precisely through our joint efforts that we are ensuring peace will prevail."