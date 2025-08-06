Trending
World News
Aug. 6, 2025 / 8:56 AM

British ad watchdog bans Zara photos featuring 'unhealthily thin' models

By Andrew Sookdeo
Share with X
Britain's advertising regulator banned a pair of Zara ads that it said irresponsibly depicted women who appeared "unhealthily thin." File Photo by Neil Hall/EPA
Britain's advertising regulator banned a pair of Zara ads that it said irresponsibly depicted women who appeared "unhealthily thin." File Photo by Neil Hall/EPA

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Britain's Advertising Standards Authority banned a pair of ads from the fashion brand Zara that it said were "socially irresponsible" for their depiction of models that appeared "unhealthily thin."

The ASA in May received a complaint about the product listings on the Zara website, one of which depicted a model wearing an oversized pocket shirt, and another that showed a model wearing a short dress.

The ASA ruled in favor of the complaint, which stated that the images were irresponsible, ordering Zara not to use them.

It stated that the ad featuring the model in an oversized shirt, drew attention to her collarbone because of the low-cut design, giving the impression she was very slim.

"Overall, we considered that the pose of the model and the choice of clothing in the ad created the impression that the model was unhealthily thin," the ASA said.

Zara altered the product listing and removed the images following the complaint.

The company released a statement saying both of the models had a medical certification stating they were healthy and that the images were not altered outside of minor lighting and coloring changes.

"We note the ASA's decision following an individual complaint regarding two images on our website, which we removed when the ASA made us aware," a Zara spokesman said. "We are committed to responsible content and follow stringent guidelines and controls in the selection and photographing of models, as well as in the selection of images."

Read More

Latest Headlines

U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff meets Putin as sanctions over Ukraine loom
World News // 1 hour ago
U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff meets Putin as sanctions over Ukraine loom
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- As a deadline for U.S. secondary sanctions on Russia's trading partners approaches, U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff held talks with Russian President Vladimir.
South Korea completes removal of anti-Pyongyang loudspeakers in DMZ
World News // 3 hours ago
South Korea completes removal of anti-Pyongyang loudspeakers in DMZ
SEOUL, Aug. 6 (UPI) -- South Korea completed removing loudspeakers that had been installed along the DMZ to blast anti-Pyongyang messages across the border, military officials said Wednesday.
Russia ends freeze on developing short-, medium-ranged nuclear weapons
World News // 4 hours ago
Russia ends freeze on developing short-, medium-ranged nuclear weapons
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Russia has announced it is ending its self-imposed moratorium on the development of short- and medium-range nuclear missiles, deepening a nuclear weapons stalemate between Moscow and Washington.
Denmark, Sweden, Norway to provide Ukraine with U.S.-made weapons
World News // 8 hours ago
Denmark, Sweden, Norway to provide Ukraine with U.S.-made weapons
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Denmark, Sweden and Norway said they will provide Ukraine with a $500 million package of lethal equipment to be bought from the United States under a new NATO initiative.
Netanyahu's security cabinet discusses potential full Gaza takeover
World News // 14 hours ago
Netanyahu's security cabinet discusses potential full Gaza takeover
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly supports seizing Gaza despite reservations by the Israel Defense Forces and criticism from Egypt's Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi.
Japan and world mark 80th anniversaries of atomic bombings
World News // 17 hours ago
Japan and world mark 80th anniversaries of atomic bombings
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Remembrances in Japan, the United States and elsewhere this week mark the only use of atomic weapons in military conflict and against civilian populations.
Rwanda accepts 250 U.S.-deported migrants
World News // 20 hours ago
Rwanda accepts 250 U.S.-deported migrants
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Rwanda on Tuesday agreed to accept hundreds of U.S.-deported migrants as part of a broad effort by the Trump administration to get African nations to take in deportees.
U.S. tariffs on Brazil will cause Mercosur bloc to shift beef exports
World News // 20 hours ago
U.S. tariffs on Brazil will cause Mercosur bloc to shift beef exports
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- A stiff increase in U.S. tariffs on Brazilian exports is expected to sharply reduce U.S. imports of beef, prompting sourcing from other Mercosur bloc nations,
TSMC arrests three after finding leaks of trade secrets
World News // 21 hours ago
TSMC arrests three after finding leaks of trade secrets
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Three Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. employees were taken into custody Tuesday after company officials detected "unauthorized activities" and a leak of its trade secrets related to "core technologies."
Mitsubishi Heavy to build new Australian naval fleet
World News // 22 hours ago
Mitsubishi Heavy to build new Australian naval fleet
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Group announced Tuesday that the Australian government has chosen it to build a new fleet of warships for the nation's navy.

Trending Stories

U.S. tariffs on Brazil will cause Mercosur bloc to shift beef exports
U.S. tariffs on Brazil will cause Mercosur bloc to shift beef exports
Police investigating after finding body on boat in Long Island
Police investigating after finding body on boat in Long Island
Tennessee executes Byron Black despite heart implant concerns
Tennessee executes Byron Black despite heart implant concerns
James Comer subpoenas Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton in Epstein case
James Comer subpoenas Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton in Epstein case
Justice Department publishes list of 35 'sanctuary' jurisdictions
Justice Department publishes list of 35 'sanctuary' jurisdictions

Follow Us