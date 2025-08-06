British ad watchdog bans Zara photos featuring 'unhealthily thin' models

Britain's advertising regulator banned a pair of Zara ads that it said irresponsibly depicted women who appeared "unhealthily thin." File Photo by Neil Hall/EPA

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Britain's Advertising Standards Authority banned a pair of ads from the fashion brand Zara that it said were "socially irresponsible" for their depiction of models that appeared "unhealthily thin."

The ASA in May received a complaint about the product listings on the Zara website, one of which depicted a model wearing an oversized pocket shirt, and another that showed a model wearing a short dress.

The ASA ruled in favor of the complaint, which stated that the images were irresponsible, ordering Zara not to use them.

It stated that the ad featuring the model in an oversized shirt, drew attention to her collarbone because of the low-cut design, giving the impression she was very slim.

"Overall, we considered that the pose of the model and the choice of clothing in the ad created the impression that the model was unhealthily thin," the ASA said.

Zara altered the product listing and removed the images following the complaint.

The company released a statement saying both of the models had a medical certification stating they were healthy and that the images were not altered outside of minor lighting and coloring changes.

"We note the ASA's decision following an individual complaint regarding two images on our website, which we removed when the ASA made us aware," a Zara spokesman said. "We are committed to responsible content and follow stringent guidelines and controls in the selection and photographing of models, as well as in the selection of images."