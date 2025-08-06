Trending
Colombia pushes for pharmaceutical self-sufficiency

By Osvaldo Silva
Through investments in science, research and development, Colombia aims to ensure access to essential treatments for its population, signaling a structural shift in its public health and trade policy. File Photo by Allison Dinner/EPA
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Driven by lessons from the pandemic and a reliance on imports -- more than $2.16 billion in packaged medicines in 2023, most from the United States -- Colombia has launched a national strategy to regain control of its pharmaceutical supply chain.

Through investments in science, research and development, the country aims to ensure access to essential treatments for its population, signaling a structural shift in its public health and trade policy.

This dependence extends beyond finished products. Colombia's pharmaceutical industry also relies heavily on imported active ingredients and other key inputs to manufacture its own medicines. The United States is an important player supplying these components.

Central to the effort is the Health Research Fund, a program led by the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation. Since 2023, the fund has invested nearly $2 million to expand domestic production of essential medicines.

The initiative, developed in partnership with the Ministry of Health and the University of Antioquia, aims to reduce reliance on foreign inputs and strengthen Colombia's scientific and technological sovereignty.

The first major success of the initiative was the development of chloroquine, a key drug used to treat malaria. After a $500,000 investment in 2023, the medication has been approved by Colombia's National Food and Drug Surveillance Institute, or INVIMA, and is ready for large-scale production.

The milestone clears the way for producing other essential medicines for the country's most vulnerable populations. The scientific community is now awaiting INVIMA approval for praziquantel, a critical antiparasitic drug, expected by the end of the month.

This week, it was announced that regulatory procedures are being finalized for the production of two additional antiparasitic drugs: niclosamide and benznidazole. The latter is especially critical as the primary treatment for Chagas disease, an endemic illness that affects thousands of Colombians.

Colombia's path toward pharmaceutical self-sufficiency is a long-term effort requiring coordination among the government, academia and industry. The Ministry of Science's investment is not only supporting the development of essential medicines, but also strengthening research capacity, laboratory infrastructure and training specialized personnel.

The Colombian Ministry of Science said in a statement that having a sterile filtration line "will make it possible in the long term to expand the portfolio of sterile compounded medications, gradually incorporating other essential treatments currently facing shortages in the Colombian health system."

Science Minister Yesenia Olaya told Colombian broadcaster Caracol: "This public-private collaboration model is crucial to ensuring that science and technology translate into concrete solutions for the country's health problems.

"The final goal is clear: to guarantee that Colombians, especially those in the most remote and low-resource areas, have timely access to the treatments they need without depending on the volatility of the global market."

