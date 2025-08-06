Trending
World News
Aug. 6, 2025 / 6:16 AM

South Korea completes removal of anti-Pyongyang loudspeakers in DMZ

By Thomas Maresca
Share with X
South Korea's military completed the removal of anti-Pyongyang propaganda loudspeakers in the DMZ, officials said Wednesday. Photo courtesy of South Korea Ministry of Defense
South Korea's military completed the removal of anti-Pyongyang propaganda loudspeakers in the DMZ, officials said Wednesday. Photo courtesy of South Korea Ministry of Defense

SEOUL, Aug. 6 (UPI) -- South Korea completed removing loudspeakers that had been installed along the DMZ to blast anti-Pyongyang messages across the border, military officials said Wednesday.

Around 20 speakers were completely dismantled by Tuesday afternoon, officials said. The military began the project on Monday, calling it a "practical measure that will help ease tensions between the South and the North."

In June, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung ordered the suspension of the broadcasts, which included news, K-pop music, and information about democracy and life in South Korea.

Seoul had resumed the Cold War-style propaganda campaign one year earlier in response to a series of provocations by North Korea that included floating thousands of trash-filled balloons across the border.

Related

The North countered by broadcasting bizarre noises such as metallic screeching and animal sounds, disturbing residents in areas near the DMZ. Pyongyang quieted its own speakers after the initial suspension but has not yet appeared to take corresponding action to remove them.

As of Tuesday, there were "no movements by the North Korean military to dismantle their loudspeakers," Joint Chiefs of Staff spokesman Col. Lee Sung-jun said at a press briefing.

President Lee has made an effort to improve inter-Korean relations since taking office in June. In addition to the loudspeaker suspension, his administration has also cracked down on activists floating balloons carrying anti-Pyongyang leaflets across the border.

Last month, Seoul repatriated six North Koreans who drifted into southern waters on wooden boats and announced plans to return the remains of another North Korean national found near the maritime border.

Pyongyang did not respond to the repatriation plan by a deadline on Tuesday afternoon, South Korea's Unification Ministry said. Local government officials will conduct "a respectful funeral in accordance with procedures for handling unclaimed bodies," the ministry said.

North Korea has rebuffed Seoul's attempts at rapprochement so far.

Last week, Kim Yo Jong -- the influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un -- said Pyongyang had "no interest" in responding to efforts by the Lee administration to thaw relations, citing Seoul's "blind trust" in military ties with the United States.

The allies are scheduled to hold their annual large-scale Ulchi Freedom Shield joint military exercise this month. Pyongyang frequently condemns the joint drills as rehearsals for an invasion.

Latest Headlines

Russia ends freeze on developing short-, medium-ranged nuclear weapons
World News // 1 hour ago
Russia ends freeze on developing short-, medium-ranged nuclear weapons
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Russia has announced it is ending its self-imposed moratorium on the development of short- and medium-range nuclear missiles, deepening a nuclear weapons stalemate between Moscow and Washington.
Denmark, Sweden, Norway to provide Ukraine with U.S.-made weapons
World News // 4 hours ago
Denmark, Sweden, Norway to provide Ukraine with U.S.-made weapons
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Denmark, Sweden and Norway said they will provide Ukraine with a $500 million package of lethal equipment to be bought from the United States under a new NATO initiative.
Netanyahu's security cabinet discusses potential full Gaza takeover
World News // 11 hours ago
Netanyahu's security cabinet discusses potential full Gaza takeover
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly supports seizing Gaza despite reservations by the Israel Defense Forces and criticism from Egypt's Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi.
Japan and world mark 80th anniversaries of atomic bombings
World News // 14 hours ago
Japan and world mark 80th anniversaries of atomic bombings
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Remembrances in Japan, the United States and elsewhere this week mark the only use of atomic weapons in military conflict and against civilian populations.
Rwanda accepts 250 U.S.-deported migrants
World News // 17 hours ago
Rwanda accepts 250 U.S.-deported migrants
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Rwanda on Tuesday agreed to accept hundreds of U.S.-deported migrants as part of a broad effort by the Trump administration to get African nations to take in deportees.
U.S. tariffs on Brazil will cause Mercosur bloc to shift beef exports
World News // 17 hours ago
U.S. tariffs on Brazil will cause Mercosur bloc to shift beef exports
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- A stiff increase in U.S. tariffs on Brazilian exports is expected to sharply reduce U.S. imports of beef, prompting sourcing from other Mercosur bloc nations,
TSMC arrests three after finding leaks of trade secrets
World News // 18 hours ago
TSMC arrests three after finding leaks of trade secrets
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Three Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. employees were taken into custody Tuesday after company officials detected "unauthorized activities" and a leak of its trade secrets related to "core technologies."
Mitsubishi Heavy to build new Australian naval fleet
World News // 19 hours ago
Mitsubishi Heavy to build new Australian naval fleet
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Group announced Tuesday that the Australian government has chosen it to build a new fleet of warships for the nation's navy.
Four dead, many believed buried in cloudburst in India
World News // 20 hours ago
Four dead, many believed buried in cloudburst in India
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Four people are dead and several more are believed to be trapped under debris after a cloudburst struck the Indian state of Uttarakhand on Tuesday.
Japan records record-high temperature of 107 degrees
World News // 20 hours ago
Japan records record-high temperature of 107 degrees
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Japan recorded a record high temperature of 107 degrees Fahrenheit in Isesaki, Gunma Prefecture, on Tuesday.

Trending Stories

U.S. tariffs on Brazil will cause Mercosur bloc to shift beef exports
U.S. tariffs on Brazil will cause Mercosur bloc to shift beef exports
Tennessee executes Byron Black despite heart implant concerns
Tennessee executes Byron Black despite heart implant concerns
James Comer subpoenas Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton in Epstein case
James Comer subpoenas Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton in Epstein case
Coast Guard report: OceanGate Titan implosion was 'preventable'
Coast Guard report: OceanGate Titan implosion was 'preventable'
BP says it has made largest oil find of the century off Brazil
BP says it has made largest oil find of the century off Brazil

Follow Us