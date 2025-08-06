Trending
World News
Aug. 6, 2025 / 4:48 AM

Russia ends freeze on developing short-, medium-ranged nuclear weapons

By Darryl Coote
Share with X
Russia under President Vladimir Putin on Monday announced it was ending its self-imposed freeze on developing short-and medium-range nuclear weapons. File Photo by Kremlin/UPI
Russia under President Vladimir Putin on Monday announced it was ending its self-imposed freeze on developing short-and medium-range nuclear weapons. File Photo by Kremlin/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Russia has announced it is ending its self-imposed moratorium on the development of short- and medium-range nuclear missiles, deepening a nuclear weapons stalemate between Moscow and Washingont.

Russia's Foreign Ministry made the announcement Monday in a lengthy statement that blamed actions taken by the United States and other nations for its decision.

"Since our repeated warnings in this regard have been ignored and the situation is developing along the path of the actual emplacement of the U.S.-made ground-launched INF-range missiles in Europe and the Asia-Pacific, the Russian Foreign Ministry has to state that the conditions for maintaining a unilateral moratorium on the deployment of similar weapons have ceased to exist," it said.

"The ministry is authorized to declare that the Russian Federation no longer considers itself bound by the relevant previously adopted self-restrictions."

Related

INF is the abbreviation for the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty between the United States and the then-Soviet Union in 1987 that required the destruction of ground-launched ballistic and cruise missiles with ranges between 500 and 5,500 kilometers.

The United States, under the first Trump administration, left the Cold War-era accord in 2019, following years of allegations that Russia had repeatedly violated the deal. Russia has used intermediate-range ballistic missiles in its war with Ukraine.

Russia made the announcement days after Trump on Friday confirmed that the United States repositioned two nuclear submarines in response to Russian Security Council Chairman Dmitry Medvedev informing the American president to be wary of Moscow's nuclear arsenal.

Following Russia's Foreign Ministry statement, Medvedev said it was "the result of NATO countries' anti-Russian policy."

"This is a new reality all our opponents will have to reckon with," he said on X.

"Expect further steps."

Of the nine countries with nuclear weapons, the United States and Russia have by far the most. According to the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons, Russia has more than 5,500 nuclear warheads and the United States has 5,044, accounting for nearly 90% of the world's nuclear weapons.

Latest Headlines

Denmark, Sweden, Norway to provide Ukraine with U.S.-made weapons
World News // 3 hours ago
Denmark, Sweden, Norway to provide Ukraine with U.S.-made weapons
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Denmark, Sweden and Norway said they will provide Ukraine with a $500 million package of lethal equipment to be bought from the United States under a new NATO initiative.
Netanyahu's security cabinet discusses potential full Gaza takeover
World News // 9 hours ago
Netanyahu's security cabinet discusses potential full Gaza takeover
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly supports seizing Gaza despite reservations by the Israel Defense Forces and criticism from Egypt's Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi.
Japan and world mark 80th anniversaries of atomic bombings
World News // 13 hours ago
Japan and world mark 80th anniversaries of atomic bombings
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Remembrances in Japan, the United States and elsewhere this week mark the only use of atomic weapons in military conflict and against civilian populations.
Rwanda accepts 250 U.S.-deported migrants
World News // 15 hours ago
Rwanda accepts 250 U.S.-deported migrants
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Rwanda on Tuesday agreed to accept hundreds of U.S.-deported migrants as part of a broad effort by the Trump administration to get African nations to take in deportees.
U.S. tariffs on Brazil will cause Mercosur bloc to shift beef exports
World News // 16 hours ago
U.S. tariffs on Brazil will cause Mercosur bloc to shift beef exports
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- A stiff increase in U.S. tariffs on Brazilian exports is expected to sharply reduce U.S. imports of beef, prompting sourcing from other Mercosur bloc nations,
TSMC arrests three after finding leaks of trade secrets
World News // 17 hours ago
TSMC arrests three after finding leaks of trade secrets
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Three Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. employees were taken into custody Tuesday after company officials detected "unauthorized activities" and a leak of its trade secrets related to "core technologies."
Mitsubishi Heavy to build new Australian naval fleet
World News // 17 hours ago
Mitsubishi Heavy to build new Australian naval fleet
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Group announced Tuesday that the Australian government has chosen it to build a new fleet of warships for the nation's navy.
Four dead, many believed buried in cloudburst in India
World News // 18 hours ago
Four dead, many believed buried in cloudburst in India
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Four people are dead and several more are believed to be trapped under debris after a cloudburst struck the Indian state of Uttarakhand on Tuesday.
Japan records record-high temperature of 107 degrees
World News // 18 hours ago
Japan records record-high temperature of 107 degrees
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Japan recorded a record high temperature of 107 degrees Fahrenheit in Isesaki, Gunma Prefecture, on Tuesday.
BP says it has made largest oil find of the century off Brazil
World News // 19 hours ago
BP says it has made largest oil find of the century off Brazil
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Amid a pivot back to its fossil fuel roots and away from renewable energy, Britain's BP said it had made its largest oil and gas discovery in 25 years.

Trending Stories

U.S. tariffs on Brazil will cause Mercosur bloc to shift beef exports
U.S. tariffs on Brazil will cause Mercosur bloc to shift beef exports
Tennessee executes Byron Black despite heart implant concerns
Tennessee executes Byron Black despite heart implant concerns
James Comer subpoenas Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton in Epstein case
James Comer subpoenas Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton in Epstein case
Coast Guard report: OceanGate Titan implosion was 'preventable'
Coast Guard report: OceanGate Titan implosion was 'preventable'
BP says it has made largest oil find of the century off Brazil
BP says it has made largest oil find of the century off Brazil

Follow Us