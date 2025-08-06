Trending
World News
Aug. 6, 2025 / 9:42 AM

Japanese leaders call for nuclear abolition on Hiroshima 80th anniversary

By Ian Stark
Share with X
Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba delivers a speech during a ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of the Hiroshima Atomic Bombing in Hiroshima-Prefecture, Japan on Wednesday. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
1 of 7 | Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba delivers a speech during a ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of the Hiroshima Atomic Bombing in Hiroshima-Prefecture, Japan on Wednesday. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- The mayor of Hiroshima called out nuclear-armed nations Wednesday as Japan marked the 80th anniversary of the atomic bombing of his city.

"Despite the current turmoil at the nation-state level, we, the people, must never give up," Hiroshima Mayor Kazumi Matsui said during Japan's annual Peace Memorial Ceremony, held at the city's Peace Memorial Park. "Instead, we must work even harder to build civil society consensus that nuclear weapons must be abolished for a genuinely peaceful world."

Approximately 55,000 people attended the event, which included representation from 120 nations and regions.

Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba was also present at the ceremony and spoke out against nuclear weapons.

Related

"The widening of the division within the international community over approaches to nuclear disarmament has made the current security environment even more challenging," Ishiba said. "But that is exactly why we must make all-out efforts to bring about a world without nuclear war and a world without nuclear weapons under the regime of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, the cornerstone of the international nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation regime."

The Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons is an international accord intended to stop the spread and use of nuclear weapons and weapons technology, and for its signees to move toward nuclear disarmament.

The remembrance ceremony of Hiroshima's atomic bombing comes at a heightened time between nuclear world powers. Russia announced Monday it was ending a self-imposed moratorium on the development of short- and medium-range nuclear missiles, days after the Trump administration announced it was moving two nuclear submarines to defensive positions.

The United States and Russia currently possess nearly 90% of all nuclear weapons worldwide.

Russia did not have any representation at the Hiroshima observance. U.S. Ambassador to Japan George Glass, who was present, posted to X that "On this solemn day of reflection, we pay homage to the people of Hiroshima and their enduring message of peace and hope."

It was on Aug. 6, 1945 that the United States dropped an atomic bomb on Hiroshima at 8:15 a.m. Japan Standard Time.

Latest Headlines

NYSE-listed Coupang posts record performance in second quarter
World News // 19 minutes ago
NYSE-listed Coupang posts record performance in second quarter
SEOUL, Aug. 6 (UPI) -- South Korea's leading online retailer, Coupang, which is listed on the New York Stock Exchange, logged a record performance during the second quarter of this year.
Missing American journalist found alive in Norwegian park
World News // 1 hour ago
Missing American journalist found alive in Norwegian park
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- American climate journalist Alec Luhn was found alive and in good health after going missing in Folgefonna, a Norwegian park last week. He had leg injuries.
Charities regulator reprimands Prince Harry's former HIV-AIDS charity
World News // 1 hour ago
Charities regulator reprimands Prince Harry's former HIV-AIDS charity
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- The body that regulates charities in Britain issued a stern reprimand to a charity set up by Prince Harry over failings that led to a damaging internal conflict
British ad watchdog bans Zara photos featuring 'unhealthily thin' models
World News // 2 hours ago
British ad watchdog bans Zara photos featuring 'unhealthily thin' models
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Britain's Advertising Standards Authority banned a pair of ads from the fashion brand Zara that it said were "socially irresponsible" for their depiction of models that appeared "unhealthily thin."
U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff meets Putin as sanctions over Ukraine loom
World News // 3 hours ago
U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff meets Putin as sanctions over Ukraine loom
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- As a deadline for U.S. secondary sanctions on Russia's trading partners approaches, U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff held talks with Russian President Vladimir.
South Korea completes removal of anti-Pyongyang loudspeakers in DMZ
World News // 4 hours ago
South Korea completes removal of anti-Pyongyang loudspeakers in DMZ
SEOUL, Aug. 6 (UPI) -- South Korea completed removing loudspeakers that had been installed along the DMZ to blast anti-Pyongyang messages across the border, military officials said Wednesday.
Russia ends freeze on developing short-, medium-ranged nuclear weapons
World News // 6 hours ago
Russia ends freeze on developing short-, medium-ranged nuclear weapons
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Russia has announced it is ending its self-imposed moratorium on the development of short- and medium-range nuclear missiles, deepening a nuclear weapons stalemate between Moscow and Washington.
Denmark, Sweden, Norway to provide Ukraine with U.S.-made weapons
World News // 9 hours ago
Denmark, Sweden, Norway to provide Ukraine with U.S.-made weapons
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Denmark, Sweden and Norway said they will provide Ukraine with a $500 million package of lethal equipment to be bought from the United States under a new NATO initiative.
Netanyahu's security cabinet discusses potential full Gaza takeover
World News // 16 hours ago
Netanyahu's security cabinet discusses potential full Gaza takeover
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly supports seizing Gaza despite reservations by the Israel Defense Forces and criticism from Egypt's Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi.
Japan and world mark 80th anniversaries of atomic bombings
World News // 19 hours ago
Japan and world mark 80th anniversaries of atomic bombings
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Remembrances in Japan, the United States and elsewhere this week mark the only use of atomic weapons in military conflict and against civilian populations.

Trending Stories

U.S. tariffs on Brazil will cause Mercosur bloc to shift beef exports
U.S. tariffs on Brazil will cause Mercosur bloc to shift beef exports
Police investigating after finding body on boat in Long Island
Police investigating after finding body on boat in Long Island
Justice Department publishes list of 35 'sanctuary' jurisdictions
Justice Department publishes list of 35 'sanctuary' jurisdictions
James Comer subpoenas Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton in Epstein case
James Comer subpoenas Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton in Epstein case
Tennessee executes Byron Black despite heart implant concerns
Tennessee executes Byron Black despite heart implant concerns

Follow Us