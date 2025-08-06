Trending
World News
Aug. 6, 2025 / 11:45 AM

Italy approves record-length bridge to connect Sicily

By Ian Stark
Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Infrastructure and Transportation Matteo Salvini, announced the construction of a bridge connecting Sicily to the mainland. File Photo by Massimo Percossi/EPA-EFE
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- The Italian government announced Wednesday it has approved the construction of a bridge between its mainland and the island Sicily.

Italy's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Infrastructure and Transportation Matteo Salvini posted to X Wednesday that bridge construction over the Strait of Messina, the body of water that lies between the two land masses, has been approved.

"Together, we write history with a work that will benefit Italy from South to North," Salvini wrote.

Salvini also posted a video that offered details regarding the crossing, a suspended single-span bridge about 2.28 miles in length that would be the longest of its kind in the world. It will also feature six lanes across for motor vehicles and be able to support a railway.

The bridge will connect between the towns of Villa San Giovanni in Calabria and Messina in Sicily, at an expected cost of about $15.6 billion.

The Italian General Confederation of Labor, or CGIL, the largest labor union in Italy, sent a letter to Jessika Roswall, European Commissioner for the Environment of the European Commission alleging there are "serious technical, environmental, regulatory, and social issues associated" with the intended bridge, and stated it couldn't "constitute a legally admissible basis for authorizing the project."

There have also been concerns about the proposed location, as it's in an earthquake zone, while others fear local organized crime groups could get involved with the construction of the project to score profits.

The first phase of the project is slated to begin in May 2026, with road and rail connections, and actual bridge work is expected to start in March of 2027. Completion of the bridge is expected in 2032.

Global groups denounce conviction of Georgian journalist Mzia Amaghlobeli
World News // 4 minutes ago
Global groups denounce conviction of Georgian journalist Mzia Amaghlobeli
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Multiple international human rights and journalism advocates on Wednesday sharply condemned the conviction and two-year prison sentence of independent Georgian journalist Mzia Amaghlobeli as she seeks an appeal.
NYSE-listed Coupang posts record performance in second quarter
World News // 1 hour ago
NYSE-listed Coupang posts record performance in second quarter
SEOUL, Aug. 6 (UPI) -- South Korea's leading online retailer, Coupang, which is listed on the New York Stock Exchange, logged a record performance during the second quarter of this year.
Missing American journalist found alive in Norwegian park
World News // 2 hours ago
Missing American journalist found alive in Norwegian park
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- American climate journalist Alec Luhn was found alive and in good health after going missing in Folgefonna, a Norwegian park last week. He had leg injuries.
Charities regulator reprimands Prince Harry's former HIV-AIDS charity
World News // 2 hours ago
Charities regulator reprimands Prince Harry's former HIV-AIDS charity
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- The body that regulates charities in Britain issued a stern reprimand to a charity set up by Prince Harry over failings that led to a damaging internal conflict
Japanese leaders call for nuclear abolition on Hiroshima 80th anniversary
World News // 2 hours ago
Japanese leaders call for nuclear abolition on Hiroshima 80th anniversary
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- The mayor of Hiroshima called out nuclear-armed nations Wednesday as Japan marked the 80th anniversary of the atomic bombing of his city.
British ad watchdog bans Zara photos featuring 'unhealthily thin' models
World News // 3 hours ago
British ad watchdog bans Zara photos featuring 'unhealthily thin' models
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Britain's Advertising Standards Authority banned a pair of ads from the fashion brand Zara that it said were "socially irresponsible" for their depiction of models that appeared "unhealthily thin."
U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff meets Putin as sanctions over Ukraine loom
World News // 5 hours ago
U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff meets Putin as sanctions over Ukraine loom
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- As a deadline for U.S. secondary sanctions on Russia's trading partners approaches, U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff held talks with Russian President Vladimir.
South Korea completes removal of anti-Pyongyang loudspeakers in DMZ
World News // 6 hours ago
South Korea completes removal of anti-Pyongyang loudspeakers in DMZ
SEOUL, Aug. 6 (UPI) -- South Korea completed removing loudspeakers that had been installed along the DMZ to blast anti-Pyongyang messages across the border, military officials said Wednesday.
Russia ends freeze on developing short-, medium-ranged nuclear weapons
World News // 7 hours ago
Russia ends freeze on developing short-, medium-ranged nuclear weapons
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Russia has announced it is ending its self-imposed moratorium on the development of short- and medium-range nuclear missiles, deepening a nuclear weapons stalemate between Moscow and Washington.
Denmark, Sweden, Norway to provide Ukraine with U.S.-made weapons
World News // 11 hours ago
Denmark, Sweden, Norway to provide Ukraine with U.S.-made weapons
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Denmark, Sweden and Norway said they will provide Ukraine with a $500 million package of lethal equipment to be bought from the United States under a new NATO initiative.

