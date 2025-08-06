Trending
World News
Aug. 6, 2025 / 5:12 PM

Ex-Guatemalan mayor has initial U.S. court hearing on drug charge

By Chris Benson
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- An ex-Guatemalan mayor could spend the rest of his life in jail if convicted for allegedly working to import more than five kilos of cocaine into the United States from his Latin American nation.

The U.S. Department of Justice said Wednesday in a statement that Romeo Ramos Cruz, 57, was extradited from Guatemala on Monday and present for an initial court hearing on Tuesday in federal court in Washington, D.C.

Ramos Cruz, formerly the mayor of Santa Lucia in Guatemala's Escuintla Department in the south-central part of the country only miles to the Pacific Ocean, allegedly abused his authority to coordinate cocaine shipment logistics destined for the illicit U.S. drug market.

He was charged on one count of conspiracy.

Guatemala has a long history of politicians who either pilfer the public coffers or join the cartel that in recent years has shifted its illegal drug operations into Guatemala via Mexico.

DOJ says from 2002 to last year the former chief of the Guatemalan city of nearly 59,000 inhabitants served as a "key" player in a Guatemala-based trafficking cartel that's sole purpose was to transport cocaine to the United States.

According to court records, in one instance he agreed to help disguise a cocaine shipment from Venezuela to Guatemala as cement, and prepared an official letter on government letterhead in order to evade inspection by Guatemalan authorities.

The United States has maintained a more dynamic relationship with Guatemala over the last 25 years following the end to its bloody 35-year-long civil war, but issues of inequality and exploitation of its native population still persist.

"I don't understand why the US supports corrupt politicians that later are against their own policies and want to govern forever changing laws and constitutions," Carlos Torrebiarte, VP of Guatemala's right-leaning Association for the Defense of Private Property, posted last Tuesday on social media.

"It happened with Noriega, Sadam, Ortega, Lula, Petro, in Afghanistan, etc.," he said. He claimed that it's "happening in Guatemala with Arevalo," in reference to the country's center-left President Bernardo Arevalo.

The arrest of and extradition of Ramos Cruz was a coordinated international effort by law enforcement from the FBI, DEA, ICE, INTERPOL and Guatemalan authorities part of the so-called "Operation Take Back America" initiative in the Trump administration's crackdown on migration.

The former Guatemalan politician faces a maximum penalty of life in prison if convicted.

Latest Headlines

Japan's leaders call for nuclear arms abolition on Hiroshima 80th anniversary
World News // 7 hours ago
Japan's leaders call for nuclear arms abolition on Hiroshima 80th anniversary
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- The mayor of Hiroshima called out nuclear-armed nations Wednesday as Japan marked the 80th anniversary of the atomic bombing of his city.
Analysis: Lebanon's decision on weapons corners Hezbollah
World News // 2 hours ago
Analysis: Lebanon's decision on weapons corners Hezbollah
BEIRUT, Lebanon, Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Lebanon made a game-changing decision by tasking the Army with preparing a plan to enforce a state monopoly on weapons, poses a new challenge to Hezbollah.
Colombia pushes for pharmaceutical self-sufficiency
World News // 4 hours ago
Colombia pushes for pharmaceutical self-sufficiency
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Driven by lessons from the pandemic and a reliance on imports -- more than $2.16 billion in packaged medicines in 2023, most from the United States -- Colombia has launched a national strategy to regain control of its pharmaceutical supply chain.
Latin America's 2025 growth forecast rises slightly
World News // 4 hours ago
Latin America's 2025 growth forecast rises slightly
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- The Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean has raised its 2025 regional growth forecast to 2.2%, up from the 2.0% estimate issued in April.
Global groups denounce conviction of Georgian journalist Mzia Amaghlobeli
World News // 4 hours ago
Global groups denounce conviction of Georgian journalist Mzia Amaghlobeli
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Multiple international human rights and journalism advocates on Wednesday sharply condemned the conviction and two-year prison sentence of independent Georgian journalist Mzia Amaghlobeli as she seeks an appeal.
Italy approves record-length bridge to connect Sicily
World News // 5 hours ago
Italy approves record-length bridge to connect Sicily
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- The Italian government announced Wednesday it has approved the construction of a bridge between its mainland and the island Sicily.
NYSE-listed Coupang posts record performance in second quarter
World News // 6 hours ago
NYSE-listed Coupang posts record performance in second quarter
SEOUL, Aug. 6 (UPI) -- South Korea's leading online retailer, Coupang, which is listed on the New York Stock Exchange, logged a record performance during the second quarter of this year.
Missing American journalist found alive in Norwegian park
World News // 7 hours ago
Missing American journalist found alive in Norwegian park
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- American climate journalist Alec Luhn was found alive and in good health after going missing in Folgefonna, a Norwegian park last week. He had leg injuries.
Charities regulator reprimands Prince Harry's former HIV-AIDS charity
World News // 7 hours ago
Charities regulator reprimands Prince Harry's former HIV-AIDS charity
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- The body that regulates charities in Britain issued a stern reprimand to a charity set up by Prince Harry over failings that led to a damaging internal conflict
British ad watchdog bans Zara photos featuring 'unhealthily thin' models
World News // 8 hours ago
British ad watchdog bans Zara photos featuring 'unhealthily thin' models
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Britain's Advertising Standards Authority banned a pair of ads from the fashion brand Zara that it said were "socially irresponsible" for their depiction of models that appeared "unhealthily thin."

