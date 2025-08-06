Trending
Aug. 6, 2025 / 12:22 PM

Global groups denounce conviction of Georgian journalist Mzia Amaghlobeli

By Chris Benson
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Multiple international human rights and journalism advocates on Wednesday sharply condemned the conviction and two-year prison sentence of independent Georgian journalist Mzia Amaghlobeli as the well-known media manager seeks an appeal amid declining health.

As of this year she gained the distinction as the first woman journalist to be jailed in the eastern European nation of Georgia since its 1991 independence from the former Russian Soviet Union.

"The proceedings were riddled with procedural violations and bias," Denis Krivosheev, the deputy director for Eastern Europe and Central Asia of Amnesty International, said in a statement.

Amaghlobeli, a co-founder of independent media outlets Batumelebi and Netgazeti, was said to be unlawfully detained hours before her Jan. 12 arrest in Georgia's western city of Batumi for allegedly slapping the city's police chief in a dispute during peaceful local protests against government policy.

According to Krivosheev, the court "refused to admit much of the defense's submissions and investigate credible allegations of ill-treatment by police officials."

Georgian authorities charged her on three separate counts, including "attacking a police officer." In addition, "insulting and resisting arrest" and "damaging the appearance of a building" with a protest sticker.

"I will not bow to this regime," Amaglobeli wrote in February during pre-trial detention.

Global human and civil rights organizations said Amaglobeli's seven-month trial was largely politicized, unfair, full of procedural irregularities and called for independent inquiries to look into the allegations.

Last month, Georgian tax authorities seized the Batumelebi and Netgazeti bank accounts.

"We condemn this arbitrary decision at the end of a trial marked by irregularities," Jeanne Cavelier, head of the Eastern Europe and Central Asia desk for the France-based Reporters Without Borders, said Wednesday.

"The charges are disproportionate, as a slap does not constitute a criminal offense, and her two-year prison sentence represents a new step in the government's use of the justice system to silence critical voices," Cavelier stated, calling on the Georgian government to "put an end to this travesty of justice" and further called for Amaghlobeli's immediate freedom.

Georgia ranks 114th out of 180 nations in the 2025 World Press Freedom Index.

On Friday, ex-Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili was present in court for proceedings during two-day hearings along with diplomats from eight foreign embassies in support.

Amnesty's Krivosheev said Amaghlobeli had been subjected to "a litany of abuses" at the hands of police in Russia's former soviet satellite state and "must receive a fair trial."

Mzia Amaghlobeli was "verbally assaulted, spat on, injured and then refused medical help," he continued. "This was admitted by police officers during her trial, yet impunity has prevailed."

On Wednesday, the New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists called her conviction "outrageous" but confirmed Amaghlobeli plans to seek an appeal of her conviction.

"The outrageous two-year sentence meted out to widely respected journalist Mzia Amaglobeli is emblematic of Georgia's increasing use of authoritarian tactics to strike fear into the independent media," Gypsy Guillén Kaiser, CPJ's chief global affairs officer, said in a statement.

Meanwhile, CPJ claimed Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has sought to "smear" Amaglobeli as its Ministry of Internal Affairs has consistently refused to issue any comment.

"Georgian authorities must end their persecution of Amaglobeli by not contesting her appeal and investigating alleged rights violations during her detention," Kaiser said.

