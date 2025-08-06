NYSE-listed Coupang posts record performance in second quarter

Coupang posted a record performance during the second quarter of this year. Photo courtesy of Coupang

SEOUL, Aug. 6 (UPI) -- South Korea's leading online retailer, Coupang, which is listed on the New York Stock Exchange, logged a record performance during the second quarter of this year.

The company announced Wednesday that its sales during the three-month period stood at $8.5 billion, up 16% from a year ago and operating income was $149 million. A year before, it suffered a loss.

Coupang said that the number of "active users" rose 10% to 23.9 million people. This means that they took advantage of the Coupang platform at least once to purchase products in April through June.

Coupang executives said the expected company would continue to expand through organic strategies in Korea and global markets, including Taiwan.

"This quarter we saw a continuation of the strong momentum across our business that we saw last quarter, in both growth and margin expansion," Coupang CFO Gaurav Anand said in the firm's earnings call.

According to Statistics Korea, the country's online retail market is sized at around $170 billion a year. Coupang and Naver compete to lead with a market share of just above 20%, respectively.

Regarding the business in Taiwan, Coupang said that its second-quarter revenue in the country jumped 54% from the previous quarter.

Encouraged by the solid results, Coupang founder Bom Kim noted that it would duplicate its success strategy of pursuing aggressive investments to rapidly scale the market in Taiwan. Such an approach worked in Korea.

"Our conviction in Taiwan is high and rising. We're very encouraged by the progress that we're seeing and especially by the similarity to Korea in its early years. The trajectory and the patterns that we're seeing are very similar," Kim said.

Coupang's share price dropped more than 7% in Wednesday morning trading in New York to $27.78, though JP Morgan raised its target price to $37 from $31.