Japan records record-high temperature of 107 degrees

By Andrew Sookdeo
Japan recorded a record high temperature of 107 degrees Fahrenheit in Isesaki, Gunma Prefecture on Tuesday. UPI Photo/Stephen Shaver
Japan recorded a record high temperature of 107 degrees Fahrenheit in Isesaki, Gunma Prefecture on Tuesday. UPI Photo/Stephen Shaver | License Photo

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Japan recorded a record high temperature of 107 degrees Fahrenheit in Isesaki, Gunma Prefecture on Tuesday.

Authorities issued a warning for 44 of 47 prefectures under the heatstroke alert system and urged people to stay hydrated and make use of air conditioning to avoid heat-related illnesses.

The recorded temperature was observed by the Japan Meteorological Agency at 2:26 p.m. in the far western part of Kanto.

Other parts of the Kanto region were expected to endure similar record-high temperatures the same day.

This temperature exceeded the previous high of 106 degrees Fahrenheit in western Japan on Wednesday and in Kiryu Gunma Prefecture, earlier on Tuesday.

