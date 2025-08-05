Danish zoo asks pet owners to donate unwanted animals to feed predators

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- A zoo in Denmark asked pet owners to donate their unwanted guinea pigs, rabbits, and chickens to feed the predators to "imitate the natural food chain of animals."

Aalborg Zoo made the appeal on social media, citing the importance of these animals in their predators' diet.

"If you have a healthy animal that needs to be put down for various reasons, you are welcome to donate it to us. The animals are gently euthanized by trained staff and then used as food. That way, nothing goes to waste and we ensure natural behavior, nutrition, and well-being of our predators," the zoo said.

The zoo also stated that its European lynx needs whole prey to "resemble what it would naturally hunt in the wild."

Also, it said it would be open to accepting horses for food for the animals. As its "needs vary throughout the year, and there may be a waiting list."

The request has sparked various reactions and comments, with some protesting the idea and others praising the zoo.

"For many years at Aalborg Zoo, we have fed our carnivores with smaller livestock. When keeping carnivores, it is necessary to provide them with meat, preferably with fur, bones, etc, to give them as natural a diet as possible," said Deputy Director of Aalborg Zoo, PIa Nielsen.

"Therefore, it makes sense to allow animals that need to be euthanized for various reasons to be of use in this way. In Denmark, this practice is common, and many of our guests and partners appreciate the opportunity to make a contribution. The livestock we receive as donations are chickens, rabbits, guinea pigs, and horses."