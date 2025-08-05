Trending
Aug. 5, 2025 / 12:09 AM

Brazil's high court orders Bolsonaro's house arrest, angering Trump admin.

By Darryl Coote
President Donald Trump and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro listen to reporter's questions during joint press conference in the Rose Garden of the Washington, D.C.m on March 19, 2019. On Monday, Brazil's Supreme Court order Bolsonaro's house arrest. File Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/UPI
President Donald Trump and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro listen to reporter's questions during joint press conference in the Rose Garden of the Washington, D.C.m on March 19, 2019. On Monday, Brazil's Supreme Court order Bolsonaro's house arrest. File Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Brazil's Supreme Court has ordered the house arrest of former President Jair Bolsonaro, prompting swift condemnation from the Trump administration, which has imposed penalties against those prosecuting President Donald Trump's ally.

Bolsonaro is being prosecuted on charges of conspiring to overturn his 2022 election loss.

In his order Monday, Justice Alexandre de Moraes ordered the house arrest of Bolsonaro on allegations he violated court-imposed precautionary measures by using the social media accounts of allies, including his three sons, one of whom is a congressman, to post statements online.

Moraes described the social media posts as a "continued attempt to coerce the STF and obstruct justice." STF stands for Supremo Tribunal Federal, or Supreme Federal Court, in Portuguese.

"The arrest is to be served at Bolsonaro's residence in Brasilia. He will not be allowed to receive visitors, except for his lawyers and other individuals previously authorized by the STF," the order states. "The former president is also prohibited from using a cell phone, either directly or through third parties."

A search and seizure of any cell phones in Bolsonaro's possession was also ordered by Moraes, who is overseeing the criminal case.

"There is no doubt that Jair Messias Bolsonaro violated the precautionary measures imposed on him, as the defendant produced material for publication on the social media accounts of his three sons and all his followers and political supporters, with clear content encouraging and inciting attacks on the Supreme Federal Court and openly supporting foreign intervention in the Brazilian judiciary," Moraes said.

Trump, who has similarly been accused of trying to overturn his own election loss, in 2020, is an ally of Bolsonaro, and has repeatedly used his executive powers to punish those involved in the 70-year-old politician's prosecution, which has prompted accusations of meddling in Brazil's judicial system.

Among the measures imposed by the American president are slapping a 40% tariff on Brazilian goods and sanctioning Moraes, as well as revoking his visas and those of his family.

The U.S. State Department on Monday night condemned the house arrest order as Moraes' alleged continued use of "Brazil's institutions to silence opposition and threaten democracy."

"Putting even more restrictions on Jair Bolsonaro's ability to defend himself in public it not a public service. Let Bolsonaro speak!" the State Department's Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs said in both English- and Portuguese-language statements.

"The United States condemns Moraes' order imposing house arrest on Bolsonaro and will hold accountable all those aiding and abetting sanctioned conduct."

Brazil charged Bolsonaro in February with attempting a coup following his 2022 election loss to current President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. According to court documents, his supporters claiming voter fraud stormed Brazil's Congress and other federal facilities on Jan. 8, 2023.

The indictment accuses Bolsonaro of spreading debunked claims of fraud in election machines as far back as July 2022 in order to prepare conditions for the coup. As part of the scheme, prosecutors said they even planned the possibility of assassinating Lula.

Bolsonaro has denied wrongdoing, while Trump has described the trial as a "witch hunt."

