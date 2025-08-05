Trending
World News
Aug. 5, 2025 / 6:56 AM

U.N. Security Council to debate situation of Israeli hostages in Gaza

By Paul Godfrey
Share with X
The U.N. Security Council was due to convene on Tuesday for a special session to discuss the situation regarding Israeli hostages held in Gaza. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
The U.N. Security Council was due to convene on Tuesday for a special session to discuss the situation regarding Israeli hostages held in Gaza. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- A special session of the U.N. Security Council was set to convene Tuesday morning at the request of Israel to discuss the dozens of its citizens being held in Gaza after Hamas released footage of starving hostages over the weekend.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar called for an urgent meeting of the 15-member council after shocking videos of hostages Evyatar David, 24, and Rom Braslavski, 21, in which they appear severely emaciated, were circulated by Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

"The international community must make it not worthwhile for the terrorists. The world must put an end to the phenomenon of kidnapping civilians. It must be front and center on the world stage," he said at a news conference Monday.

He thanked the United States and Panama for seconding his call for the special session meeting in New York.

The Israeli consulate in New York upped the pressure by uploading the video of David for all to see on a giant screen in Times Square in midtown Manhattan.

"Hamas kidnapped him. Hamas tortures him. Hamas is starving him. This is what real hunger looks like. This is what truth looks like. Evyatar David is being starved by a Nazi terrorist organization that dares, with the backing of parts of the media, to spread the blood libel that Israel is starving the people of Gaza," Consul General Ofir Akunis said in a post on X.

"We will continue to expose, everywhere and at all times, the lies of these vile terrorists and their collaborators. Now his face is on Times Square -- because the world can't look away anymore."

Hamas insisted that the same provisions were provided to the hostages as those available to its members and ordinary people in Gaza and that it did not purposely starve them, stressing that the enclave was in the depths of the hunger crisis.

World leaders joined in the condemnation of the images of the hostages released after Hamas said it would not lay down its arms until the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital.

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy led the criticism, calling what he described as hostages being paraded for propaganda "sickening" and demanding their release without conditions.

French President Emmanuel Macron said Hamas stood for "abject cruelty," while German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said he was left shocked by the images and reiterated that no cease-fire could be reached without the hostages' release.

Calling the videos "appalling," the International Committee of the Red Cross said in a post on X that the images provided "stark evidence of the life-threatening conditions in which the hostages are being held," and demanded it be allowed to visit them.

"We know families watching these videos are horrified and heartbroken by the conditions they see their loved ones held in. We reiterate that all hostages must be released immediately and unconditionally. This dire situation must come to an end now."

Israel said David and Braslavski are among 22 hostages who remain alive out of 49 still being held captive.

In its latest update posted to social media Tuesday morning, the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry said the number of malnutrition deaths recorded by hospitals in the Palestinian enclave in the past 24 hours had risen to 188 martyrs, including 94 children.

Read More

Latest Headlines

North Korea does not respond to Seoul's repatriation plan by deadline
World News // 3 hours ago
North Korea does not respond to Seoul's repatriation plan by deadline
SEOUL, Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Pyongyang did not respond to Seoul's plan to repatriate the remains of a North Korean national discovered on the southern side of the inter-Korean border.
Brazil's high court orders Bolsonaro's house arrest, angering Trump admin.
World News // 7 hours ago
Brazil's high court orders Bolsonaro's house arrest, angering Trump admin.
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Brazil's Supreme Court has ordered the house arrest of former President Jair Bolsonaro, prompting swift condemnation from the Trump administration.
New Zealand woman arrested after toddler found in suitcase on bus
World News // 1 day ago
New Zealand woman arrested after toddler found in suitcase on bus
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Authorities in New Zealand have arrested a 27-year-old woman after a 2-year-old girl was found stuffed into a suitcase on a bus.
Stella Rimington, first female chief of Britain's MI5, dies at 90
World News // 11 hours ago
Stella Rimington, first female chief of Britain's MI5, dies at 90
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Stella Rimington, the first female chief of Britain's spy agency MI5 and the inspiration behind Judi Dench's M in James Bond, has died at the age of 90.
El Salvador's exit from Central American Parliament brings legitimacy crisis
World News // 15 hours ago
El Salvador's exit from Central American Parliament brings legitimacy crisis
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- The decision by President Nayib Bukele's government to withdraw El Salvador from the Central American Parliament underscores an institutional legitimacy crisis.
Five years after Beirut port blast, Lebanon clings to hope for justice
World News // 16 hours ago
Five years after Beirut port blast, Lebanon clings to hope for justice
BEIRUT, Lebanon, Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Lebanon, plagued by impunity and lack of accountability, marked the fifth anniversary of the Beirut port explosion that devastated large parts of the capital.
Israel's cabinet votes to fire attorney general prosecuting Netanyahu
World News // 16 hours ago
Israel's cabinet votes to fire attorney general prosecuting Netanyahu
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Israel Prime Minister's Benjamin Netanyahu's cabinet voted to fire Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miari, who is prosecuting him, prompting demonstrator.
Italy fines Chinese retailer Shein $1M for 'deceptive' practices
World News // 18 hours ago
Italy fines Chinese retailer Shein $1M for 'deceptive' practices
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- The Italian Competition Authority announced Chinese retailer Shein was fined more than $1 million for allegedly "misleading" customers with "deceptive" advertising.
Record number of parties to compete in Peru's elections
World News // 19 hours ago
Record number of parties to compete in Peru's elections
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- The close of the registration deadline for electoral alliances has confirmed an unprecedented number of candidate lists for Peru's 2026 general elections.
Ukraine, Russia trade airborne attacks killing 7 and injuring 13
World News // 22 hours ago
Ukraine, Russia trade airborne attacks killing 7 and injuring 13
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Ukraine conducted a crippling drone strike on a Russian supply rail hub, sparking transport disruption, while Russia continued its civilian attacks, killing 7.

Trending Stories

Justice Department ends 44-year consent decree on civil service exams
Justice Department ends 44-year consent decree on civil service exams
U.S. couple detained with 72 pounds of marijuana hashish in baggage
U.S. couple detained with 72 pounds of marijuana hashish in baggage
Israel's cabinet votes to fire attorney general prosecuting Netanyahu
Israel's cabinet votes to fire attorney general prosecuting Netanyahu
GOP senators put hold on Treasury nominees over solar, wind credits
GOP senators put hold on Treasury nominees over solar, wind credits
Texas Gov. Abbott orders arrest of Democrats who fled over redistricting
Texas Gov. Abbott orders arrest of Democrats who fled over redistricting

Follow Us