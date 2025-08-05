Trending
Aug. 5, 2025 / 10:13 AM

Four dead, many believed buried in cloudburst in India

By Ian Stark
At least four people have been killed and dozens are missing after flooding in India. Photo by State Disaster Response Force Uttarkashi/EPA
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Four people are dead and several more are believed to be trapped under debris after a cloudburst struck the Indian state of Uttarakhand on Tuesday.

The severe weather event triggered flash floods and a mudslide that swept over Dharali village in the catchment area of Kheer Ganga river, in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district.

"Due to the heavy rainfall/cloudburst disaster in the Harshil, Dharali area, the town of Dharali has suffered significant loss of life and property," Uttarkashi Police posted to X.

Residents of the village had no warning as a torrent of sludge slammed into the village, knocking some buildings down and blanketing others.

Uttarkashi District Magistrate Prashant Arya confirmed the four deaths and also noted that there are several hotels, restaurants and small guest houses in the impacted area.

"Continuous rain is occurring in Uttarkashi district, please exercise caution," Uttarkashi Police further posted. "Do not go near rivers and streams."

"For safety, evacuate dangerous areas near the Bhagirathi River and stay in a safe place," the post continued.

Uttarkashi Police reported the cloudburst also affected the villages of Harshil and Dharali, and that the level of the Bhagirathi River, as well as other area rivers and streams, continue to increase.

The Central Command, or Surya Command, of the Indian Army has since begun rescue operations, and its Ibex Brigade, which specializes in operations in mountainous areas, has been sent to the impacted area.

"Troops of [Ibex Brigade] were immediately mobilized and have reached the affected site to assess the situation and undertake rescue operations," Surya Command posted to social media. "Extent of damage is being ascertained and updates will follow as relief operations unfold."

"More than 20 civilians have been safely evacuated," the Indian Army's Directorate General of Public Information reported Tuesday. "The injured are receiving timely and effective medical attention at the Indian Army's medical facility in Harshil."

The Indian government's Meteorological Department put out a press release Monday that warned "heavy to very heavy rainfall" is expected to fall in Uttarakhand over the next three days and that "isolated heavy rainfall" is predicted for Uttarakhand through Sunday.

