World News
Aug. 4, 2025 / 11:43 AM

Record number of parties to compete in Peru's elections

By Macarena Hermosilla
Peruvian residents in Spain arrive to the Auditorium in Palma, Majorca, to vote in June 2021 for the second round of the Presidential elections in Peru. File Photo by Cati Cladera/EPA
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- The close of the registration deadline for electoral alliances has confirmed an unprecedented scenario for Peru's 2026 general elections: 34 parties will compete independently, while 11 others have formed four alliances -- bringing the total to at least 38 candidate lists on the ballot.

These lists each represent a group of congressional candidates submitted by a party or alliance.

The figure is unmatched since Peru's return to democracy in the early 2000s and has revived concerns about a fragmented legislature, lacking clearly defined political leaders and dominated by parties with limited representation.

The result could complicate efforts to form stable majorities needed to pass legislation, appoint officials or support the executive branch.

Peru's next general elections are officially scheduled for April 12. Voters will elect a president and vice president, members of a bicameral Congress (Senate and Chamber of Deputies) and representatives to the Andean Parliament for the 2026-2031 term.

Peru's National Jury of Elections, or JNE, announced Saturday that the total number of qualified political groups remains well above historical averages. In past elections, between 15 and 20 candidate lists typically appeared on the ballot.

Experts say this reflects a broader crisis of political representation, along with permissive rules that allow new parties to form without requiring grassroots support or coherent platforms.

The situation is particularly fragile given that, in the 2021 elections, Peru's unicameral Congress was divided among 10 political blocs. At the time, only three parties won more than 10% of the vote, leading to legislative gridlock, frequent cabinet turnover and growing public disillusionment with democratic institutions.

Now, with the return to a bicameral system in 2026, that fragmentation could extend to both the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate, making it even harder to form stable coalitions.

According to the JNE, many of the candidate lists appearing for the first time come from newly registered parties or groups reactivated by court order. Others have emerged from political splits or personal initiatives with little prior history.

Most of these groups poll below 5% nationally, suggesting a highly fragmented vote and making it harder to consolidate leadership with a strong parliamentary base.

In response, some parties have formed alliances aimed at clearing the electoral threshold. But critics argue those coalitions are driven more by tactical interests than shared platforms, and may fall apart after the election.

The JNE has warned of the need for reform to curb the indiscriminate registration of political parties and strengthen internal democratic processes.

Although 34 parties and four alliances have been cleared to take part in the elections, their final appearance on the ballot will depend on meeting a series of legal and technical requirements over the next nine months.

Latest Headlines

Italy fines Chinese retailer Shein $1M for 'deceptive' practices
World News // 39 minutes ago
Italy fines Chinese retailer Shein $1M for 'deceptive' practices
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- The Italian Competition Authority announced Chinese retailer Shein was fined more than $1 million for allegedly "misleading" customers with "deceptive" advertising.
Ukraine, Russia trade airborne attacks killing 7 and injuring 13
World News // 4 hours ago
Ukraine, Russia trade airborne attacks killing 7 and injuring 13
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Ukraine conducted a crippling drone strike on a Russian supply rail hub, sparking transport disruption, while Russia continued its civilian attacks, killing 7.
At least 68 migrants killed, many missing after boat sinks off Yemen
World News // 6 hours ago
At least 68 migrants killed, many missing after boat sinks off Yemen
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- A boat carrying migrants from the Horn of Africa went down off the southern coast of Yemen, with the loss of at least 68 lives. More than 75 are still missing.
New Zealand woman arrested after toddler found in suitcase on bus
World News // 9 hours ago
New Zealand woman arrested after toddler found in suitcase on bus
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Authorities in New Zealand have arrested a 27-year-old woman after a 2-year-old girl was found stuffed into a suitcase on a bus.
South Korea begins removing anti-Pyongyang propaganda speakers in DMZ
World News // 9 hours ago
South Korea begins removing anti-Pyongyang propaganda speakers in DMZ
SEOUL, Aug. 4 (UPI) -- South Korea's military began removing loudspeakers that have been used to blast anti-Pyongyang messages across the border, Seoul's Defense Ministry said Monday.
Seven inmates killed, 11 injured in Mexican prison riot
World News // 10 hours ago
Seven inmates killed, 11 injured in Mexican prison riot
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- At least seven inmates are dead and 11 people injured in a riot that broke out at a Mexican prison, according to authorities, who said they have restored control over the facility.
Israel's security minister breaks agreement, prays at Temple Mount
World News // 16 hours ago
Israel's security minister breaks agreement, prays at Temple Mount
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir visited the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem and prayed there over the weekend, breaking a longstanding agreement that allows Jews to visit the site, but not pray.
Iran forms new defense council for handling affairs in wartime
World News // 20 hours ago
Iran forms new defense council for handling affairs in wartime
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- The Iranian government announced Sunday that it had formed a new National Defense Council for handling the country's affairs in wartime in the war with Israel.
Long dormant Russian volcano erupts, spews ash 4 miles high
World News // 21 hours ago
Long dormant Russian volcano erupts, spews ash 4 miles high
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- An eastern Russian volcano has erupted for the first time in more than 500 years, which may have been related to an 8.8 magnitude earthquake last week, experts said.
U.S. envoy airs plan as protesters demand return of hostages
World News // 1 day ago
U.S. envoy airs plan as protesters demand return of hostages
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The U.S. has demanded Hamas release 50 remaining hostages it is holding in Gaza, as protesters held an rally in Tel Aviv's "Hostage Square" on Saturday.

