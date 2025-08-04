World News
Aug. 4, 2025 / 3:03 AM

Seven inmates killed, 11 injured in Mexican prison riot

By Darryl Coote
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- At least seven inmates are dead and 11 people injured in a riot that broke out at a Mexican prison, according to authorities, who said they have restored control over the facility.

The Department of Public Security of Veracruz said in a statement that control over the Tuxpan Social Reintegration Center, located in southern Mexico, was restored at around 9 a.m. local time Sunday following a coordinated law enforcement operation.

Officials said the riot erupted on Saturday. Several fires that were lit within the facility have since been extinguished, they said.

The department did not specify whether the injured were inmates, stating that they were "receiving medical attention at various hospitals."

Three inmates were relocated to another prison due to the riot, they said.

The cause of the riot was not clear.

