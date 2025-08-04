El Salvador President Nayib's government withdrew from the Central American Parliament on July 31. File Photo by Shawn Thew/EPA

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- The decision by President Nayib Bukele's government to withdraw El Salvador from the Central American Parliament, or ParlaCen, not only marks a shift in the country's foreign policy, but also underscores the legitimacy crisis facing one of the region's most contested integration institutions.

The move, approved July 31 by the Legislative Assembly, is part of a broader constitutional reform that also allows indefinite presidential reelection and extends the presidential term to six years -- making El Salvador the first country to take formal legal steps to sever ties with ParlaCen.

Since its creation in 1991, ParlaCen has aimed to harmonize regional policies, promote democracy and foster political dialogue across Central America. But the institution has faced widespread criticism for its ineffectiveness, lack of binding authority and high operating costs.

"ParlaCen has achieved only minimal progress, reflecting the broader political stagnation in the region," Guatemalan academic and essayist Sergio Membreño Cedillo said. He said the institution needs reform and should be considered part of a broader framework of regional bodies.

"If the world is changing exponentially and massive transformations are underway, then it's essential to place Central America and its regional crisis in proper context," he said.

The constitutional reform approved by El Salvador's legislature removes all references to representation in the Central American Parliament. Lawmakers from President Nayib Bukele's ruling party defended the move as a cost-cutting measure -- estimated at $1.7 million annually -- and a way to eliminate what they called "useless privileges."

Pro-government lawmaker Giovanny Zaldaña described the body as "a den of impunity," pointing to the political immunity it has granted to former presidents and officials under investigation for corruption.

Under the Constitutive Treaty of ParlaCen, any member country seeking to withdraw must file a formal notice with the Central American Integration System -- a requirement that could spark legal challenges if the decision is contested.

As one of ParlaCen's six founding members, El Salvador's exit delivers a significant blow to the institution's political legitimacy. In 2009, Panama attempted a similar withdrawal, but the Central American Court of Justice blocked the move, ruling it unconstitutional.

If El Salvador's departure is finalized, it could set a precedent that encourages other skeptical member states to follow.

"Some of ParlaCen's weaknesses include its limited legislative role, lack of public engagement and weak collaboration with international organizations," Membreño said. He also emphasized the need to strengthen the institution's multilateral approach and prioritize sustainable development.

El Salvador's departure further exposes the fragility of Central America's integration project, as the region's top political leaders -- Bukele in El Salvador, Ortega in Nicaragua and Arévalo in Guatemala -- have shown little interest in multilateral cooperation.

"The region faces a deeply complex crisis -- marked by uncertainty, threats and risks -- that makes a strong, united Central America seem unfeasible," Membreño said.

While countries like Costa Rica and Panama have made greater strides in sustainable development, he added, "the rest of Central America continues to struggle with high levels of corruption, authoritarianism, poverty, weak public policy and entrenched strongman politics that have done lasting harm."