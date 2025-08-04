Trending
Israel's cabinet votes to fire attorney general prosecuting Netanyahu

Demonstrators protest government's decision in Jerusalem.

By Allen Cone
A woman holds a placard with the photo of a hostage at a protest for the release of hostages held in Gaza on the cabinet voting to fire the attorney genera in Jerusalem on Monday. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI
1 of 5 | A woman holds a placard with the photo of a hostage at a protest for the release of hostages held in Gaza on the cabinet voting to fire the attorney genera in Jerusalem on Monday. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Israel Prime Minister's Benjamin Netanyahu's cabinet on Monday unanimously voted to fire Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miari, who is prosecuting the country's leader, prompting demonstrators to protest the decision in Jerusalem.

This is the first time the Israeli government fired an attorney general in the 78-year history of the Jewish state. In February 2022, the government unanimously approved her appointment, the first woman to serve in the role.

The dismissal is on hold because of a injunction by the High Court of Justice. The judges have ruled that they must first decide on the legality amid pending petitions by government watchdog groups and the attorney general. Haaretz reported the court is likely to strike it down because the rules were changed during the process.

"The government has just unanimously approved the proposal of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Justice Yariv Levin to immediately terminate the tenure of Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara," according to a spokesperson for.

In March, Levin sought to remove her, which led to a legal challenge and opposition among Israeli residents.

Netanyahu, who didn't take part in the vote, has accused Baharav-Miari of abusing her power to undermine his policies and endanger the nation's rule of law. She also is accused of blocking the firing of Israel's domestic security agency.

In Israel, the attorney general is not a political appointment and serves as the government's legal adviser and public watchdog.

Baharav-Miari, in a letter to the minister, wrote that "through new rules to designed to ensure a desire outcome," the chief prosecutor in the case against Netanyahu is being dismissed.

"From now on, the government will be able to fire any attorney general -- the state's top prosecutor -- without any oversight mechanisms, and even on improper grounds," she wrote. "For example, in retaliation for warning against illegal actions, ordering an investigation of a minister, refusing to halt a criminal case against a government member, or as part of a political deal.

"This is deeply troubling in general, and especially so given that dismissing the attorney general and appointing a replacement could influence the prime minister's criminal trial and ongoing investigations involving other ministers and associates."

The existing law requires the vote of the professional committee that initially approved her to agree to fire her.

Instead, the cabinet established a new committee, which summoned her for a hearing. She refused calling the panel "corrupt and illegitimate."

Senior government officials were offering a compromise: she would step down voluntarily and choose her successor, Haaretz reported. But she is unlikely to agree to this, Haaretz reported.

"This conduct undermines the guarantees of independence and integrity across the entire civil service, especially for gatekeepers, and causes both immediate and cumulative harm," she said last week.

Netanyahu was indicted in November 2019 for charges that include bribery, fraud and breach of trust, including allegedly accepting $200,000 in gifts from wealthy businessmen for favorable media coverage.

The trial began in May 2020. The prosecution rested its case in July 2024. The defense's case has been continually delayed.

Protesters appeared outside the prime minister's Office, waving Israeli flags, and holding signs and posters.

Democrats party chairman Yair Golan said the cabinet meeting took place "as our hostages are dying in the tunnels, as Israeli society is tearing itself apart."

He said "the Israeli government in these difficult times is only busy with itself."

U.S. President Donald Trump has called for the cancellation of the trial, drawing parallels to his trial, calling it a "witch hunt" and "travesty of justice."

Also Monday, about 600 former Israeli security officials urged Trump to pressure Israel to end the war against Hamas in Gaza.

The open letter reads: "Your credibility with the vast majority of Israelis augments your ability to steer prime minister Netanyahu and his government in the right direction: end the war, return the hostages, stop the suffering."

Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7, 2003, with 1,200 Israelis, mainly civilians, initially killed with 251 abducted and an estimate 50 remain, including 33 presumed dead.

More than 60,900 Palestinians, including more than half women and children, have died according to the Hamas-controlled Gaza Health Ministry.

Israelis rally for release of hostages

A woman holds a placard with the photo of a hostage at a protest for the release of hostages held in Gaza and for the end of the Israel-Hamas war, outside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office in Jerusalem on August 4, 2025. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

