World News
Aug. 4, 2025 / 9:13 AM

Ukraine, Russia trade airborne attacks killing 7 and injuring 13

By Paul Godfrey
Share with X
First responders assist a man injured in a Russian strike on the town of Bilenke in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region on July 29. File Photo by Ukrainian State Emergency Service/UPI
First responders assist a man injured in a Russian strike on the town of Bilenke in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region on July 29. File Photo by Ukrainian State Emergency Service/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- A "massive" Ukrainian drone strike against a strategic town in Russia's Volgograd province in the south of the country set a railway station ablaze, causing travel disruption and suspending flights at a local airport.

Volgograd Gov. Andrei Bocharov said the drones targeted transport and energy facilities in Frolovo, 560 miles southeast of Moscow, impacting rail movements, which were restricted following the attack.

"In Frolovo, firefighters are working to extinguish a blaze at the technical building of the Archeda station. Windows were shattered in two nearby residential buildings, though the passenger infrastructure of the station remains intact," said Bocharov.

State-run Russian Railways confirmed the suspension of services in Frolovo amid the attack on the station -- a key waypoint in the supply route for the Russian presence in southern and eastern Ukraine.

Related

Footage circulating online, which the BBC said it had verified using geolocation techniques, showed a large blaze in what appears to be a fuel freight siding and a damaged station building.

During the night, 61 Ukrainian drones were downed across Russian regions, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Russia replied with an aerial assault involving more than 162 drones and one ballistic missile fired at eastern Ukraine, killing at least seven people and injuring 13, according to Ukrainian authorities.

The Zaporizhzhia region sustained the worst casualty toll, with three killed after 10 settlements were hit hundreds of times with air and rocket strikes and drones, while Kherson and Donetsk provinces each lost two of their own.

The Ukrainian attacks on Russia followed a drone strike on Sunday on an oil depot in Sochi, 680 miles to the southwest on the Black Sea, that sparked a huge blaze that required more than 120 firefighters to bring under control.

Ukraine has deployed long-range drones on numerous occasions to target fuel depots, rail infrastructure, and ammunition dumps far inside Russian territory as part of a military strategy to disrupt Russia's war machine, including factories and supply chains.

Latest Headlines

At least 68 migrants killed, many missing after boat sinks off Yemen
World News // 2 hours ago
At least 68 migrants killed, many missing after boat sinks off Yemen
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- A boat carrying migrants from the Horn of Africa went down off the southern coast of Yemen, with the loss of at least 68 lives. More than 75 are still missing.
New Zealand woman arrested after toddler found in suitcase on bus
World News // 5 hours ago
New Zealand woman arrested after toddler found in suitcase on bus
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Authorities in New Zealand have arrested a 27-year-old woman after a 2-year-old girl was found stuffed into a suitcase on a bus.
South Korea begins removing anti-Pyongyang propaganda speakers in DMZ
World News // 6 hours ago
South Korea begins removing anti-Pyongyang propaganda speakers in DMZ
SEOUL, Aug. 4 (UPI) -- South Korea's military began removing loudspeakers that have been used to blast anti-Pyongyang messages across the border, Seoul's Defense Ministry said Monday.
Seven inmates killed, 11 injured in Mexican prison riot
World News // 6 hours ago
Seven inmates killed, 11 injured in Mexican prison riot
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- At least seven inmates are dead and 11 people injured in a riot that broke out at a Mexican prison, according to authorities, who said they have restored control over the facility.
Israel's security minister breaks agreement, prays at Temple Mount
World News // 12 hours ago
Israel's security minister breaks agreement, prays at Temple Mount
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir visited the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem and prayed there over the weekend, breaking a longstanding agreement that allows Jews to visit the site, but not pray.
Iran forms new defense council for handling affairs in wartime
World News // 16 hours ago
Iran forms new defense council for handling affairs in wartime
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- The Iranian government announced Sunday that it had formed a new National Defense Council for handling the country's affairs in wartime in the war with Israel.
Long dormant Russian volcano erupts, spews ash 4 miles high
World News // 18 hours ago
Long dormant Russian volcano erupts, spews ash 4 miles high
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- An eastern Russian volcano has erupted for the first time in more than 500 years, which may have been related to an 8.8 magnitude earthquake last week, experts said.
U.S. envoy airs plan as protesters demand return of hostages
World News // 1 day ago
U.S. envoy airs plan as protesters demand return of hostages
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The U.S. has demanded Hamas release 50 remaining hostages it is holding in Gaza, as protesters held an rally in Tel Aviv's "Hostage Square" on Saturday.
Ukraine's 2 anti-corruption agencies detain 4 in drone, weapons scheme
World News // 1 day ago
Ukraine's 2 anti-corruption agencies detain 4 in drone, weapons scheme
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Four Ukrainians have been detained in an investigation of "large-scale" government corruption, including a parliament member, two anti-corruption agencies said.
India responds to U.S. penalty over Russia oil
World News // 1 day ago
India responds to U.S. penalty over Russia oil
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Indian officials confirmed Saturday the country is not altering policy and will continue buying oil from Russia, despite threats of a financial "penalty" from U.S. President Donald Trump.

Trending Stories

Senate heads into recess as Trump tells Schumer to 'go to hell'
Senate heads into recess as Trump tells Schumer to 'go to hell'
South Korea begins removing anti-Pyongyang propaganda speakers in DMZ
South Korea begins removing anti-Pyongyang propaganda speakers in DMZ
Economists defend labor data chief fired by Trump
Economists defend labor data chief fired by Trump
Long dormant Russian volcano erupts, spews ash 4 miles high
Long dormant Russian volcano erupts, spews ash 4 miles high
Small earthquake hits near New York City
Small earthquake hits near New York City

Follow Us