Aug. 3, 2025 / 5:01 PM

Iran forms new defense council for handling affairs in wartime

By Adam Schrader
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian arrives to speak at the UN General Assembly 79th session General Debate in UN General Assembly Hall at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City in September 2024. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian arrives to speak at the UN General Assembly 79th session General Debate in UN General Assembly Hall at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City in September 2024. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- The Iranian government announced Sunday that it had formed a new National Defense Council for handling the country's affairs in wartime.

The establishment of the council was approved by the Supreme National Security Council within the framework of Article 176 of the country's constitution, according to reports in Iranian state media agency IRNA and the semi-official Tasnim News Agency.

The Iranian government said that the council also aims to review defense plans and centralize military decision-making.

The new council will be chaired by President Masoud Pezeshkian and will include the heads of the Iranian Armed Forces and the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, among other ministries, according to the pro-Iranian political blogger Middle East Spectator.

In another article, the Tasnim News Agency likened the structure and purpose of the new council to that of the United States' National Security Council, noting that the American agency "plays a coordination in national security and defense policymaking."

The move comes in the aftermath of the 12-day war between Iran and Israel earlier this year, which marked one of the most direct and intense confrontations between the two nations in decades.

Although both sides claimed victory, Iran emerged from the conflict with significant military and economic setbacks. Israeli strikes reportedly damaged key air defense systems, missile infrastructure, and IRGC command centers in western Iran.

Meanwhile, Iran's retaliatory attacks failed to breach Israeli missile defenses in a meaningful way, highlighting vulnerabilities in Iran's conventional military capabilities.

Since the conflict, Iran has faced renewed domestic pressure as its economy, which is already strained by international sanctions. The Iranian leadership has focused on consolidating internal power structures, streamlining military command, and projecting efforts of international diplomacy with other Muslim nations.

Iranian Army Maj. Gen. Amir Hatami said Sunday that Iran believes threats from Israel are not over and that it had only witnessed a glimpse of its rival's "brutality."

