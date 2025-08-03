World News
Aug. 3, 2025 / 3:14 PM

Long dormant Russian volcano erupts, spews ash 4 miles high

By Mark Moran
Share with X
The Krasheninnikov Volcano near Kamchatka, Russia erupted overnight Sunday, spewing a plume of ash at least 3.7 miles into the sky. The volcano sits on the "Pacific Ring of Fire," known for high seismic activity, and is one of 8 active volcanoes in the region. Photo courtesy of the Institute of Volcanology and Seismology
The Krasheninnikov Volcano near Kamchatka, Russia erupted overnight Sunday, spewing a plume of ash at least 3.7 miles into the sky. The volcano sits on the "Pacific Ring of Fire," known for high seismic activity, and is one of 8 active volcanoes in the region. Photo courtesy of the Institute of Volcanology and Seismology

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- An eastern Russian volcano has erupted for the first time in more than 500 years, which may have been related to an 8.8 magnitude earthquake last week, experts said.

The Krasheninnikov Volcano on the Kamchatka Peninsula emitted a plume of ash 3.7 miles into the sky overnight. The last recorded eruption of the volcano happened in the 15th century, the Kamchatka Volcanic Eruption Response Team said.

Officials urged residents of the area to move away from the area, and volcano monitoring staff have been removed, though there have been no imminent threats to populated areas. No deaths have been reported.

The Kamchatka Peninsula is located on the "Pacific Ring of Fire," known for the frequency volcanoes and earthquakes that occur there.

Last week's massive earthquake was the latest in a series of seismic events in the region, including another temblor that shook a region 11 times zones away from Moscow on the Pacific peninsula, Russian seismic officials reported. The statement said the eruption occurred far from areas that could directly affect people.

The volcano erupted at about 6 a.m. local time Sunday when staff observed gas and vapor spewing from Krasheninnikov's crater, officials said in a statement on social media.

Officials in the volcano reserve called the eruption an "exciting and fascinating" event. Krasheninnikov is one of 8 volcanoes nestled among the reserve near Kamchatka.

Read More

Latest Headlines

U.S. envoy airs plan as protesters demand return of hostages
World News // 21 hours ago
U.S. envoy airs plan as protesters demand return of hostages
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The U.S. has demanded Hamas release 50 remaining hostages it is holding in Gaza, as protesters held an rally in Tel Aviv's "Hostage Square" on Saturday.
Ukraine's 2 anti-corruption agencies detain 4 in drone, weapons scheme
World News // 21 hours ago
Ukraine's 2 anti-corruption agencies detain 4 in drone, weapons scheme
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Four Ukrainians have been detained in an investigation of "large-scale" government corruption, including a parliament member, two anti-corruption agencies said.
India responds to U.S. penalty over Russia oil
World News // 1 day ago
India responds to U.S. penalty over Russia oil
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Indian officials confirmed Saturday the country is not altering policy and will continue buying oil from Russia, despite threats of a financial "penalty" from U.S. President Donald Trump.
Ex-Colombian President Álvaro Uribe given 12 years of house arrest
World News // 1 day ago
Ex-Colombian President Álvaro Uribe given 12 years of house arrest
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Former Colombian President Álvaro Uribe Vélez was sentenced Friday to 12 years of house arrest for bribery in criminal proceedings and procedural fraud.
Musk's X: Britain's Internet safety law 'seriously infringes' free speech
World News // 2 days ago
Musk's X: Britain's Internet safety law 'seriously infringes' free speech
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- X says Britain's newly-enacted Online Safety Act "seriously" is on the cusp of violating free speech masked as the fight to protect kids from explicit online content.
At least 31 dead in Kyiv after Russian drone and missile strikes
World News // 2 days ago
At least 31 dead in Kyiv after Russian drone and missile strikes
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Russian drones and missiles hit Kyiv in a barrage killing 31 and collapsing an apartment block. Three dead were children, ages 3, 6, and 17. About 159 injured.
Slovenia becomes first EU nation to ban weapons to Israel
World News // 2 days ago
Slovenia becomes first EU nation to ban weapons to Israel
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Slovenia on Friday became the first European country to ban weapons trading with Israel over the growing humanitarian crisis in the Palestinian enclave in Israel's ongoing war.
U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff tours aid distribution facilities in Gaza
World News // 2 days ago
U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff tours aid distribution facilities in Gaza
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff traveled to Gaza to see aid operations for himself and speak to Palestinians as international pressure mounts over humanitarian crisis.
Ecuador joins regional push to control NGO funding
World News // 2 days ago
Ecuador joins regional push to control NGO funding
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa has introduced a bill in the National Assembly to regulate the funding and activities of non-governmental organizations.
El Salvador abolishes presidential term limits, extends term length
World News // 2 days ago
El Salvador abolishes presidential term limits, extends term length
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- El Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele received a green light from lawmakers to stay in office as long as he can keep getting elected after they axed term limits.

Trending Stories

Federal Reserve governor resigns, creating vacancy for Trump
Federal Reserve governor resigns, creating vacancy for Trump
Mixed results for 'Rage Against the Regime' day of action
Mixed results for 'Rage Against the Regime' day of action
Tenneessee man accused of trying to kill 9 deputies during arrest
Tenneessee man accused of trying to kill 9 deputies during arrest
Hot dog spill closes Pennsylvania interstate
Hot dog spill closes Pennsylvania interstate
Ghislaine Maxwell deposition pushed back until the fall
Ghislaine Maxwell deposition pushed back until the fall

Follow Us