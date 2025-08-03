World News
Aug. 3, 2025 / 9:02 PM

Israel's security minister breaks agreement, prays at Temple Mount

By Mark Moran
Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir greets followers after praying on the Temple Mount, the Al-Aqsa Mosque Compound, on the Jewish day of fasting, Tisha B'Av, in Jerusalem's Old City, on Sunday. Ben Gvir's prayer broke a decades old agreement that allows Jews to visit the site, but not to pray. Photo by Debbie Hill/ UPI
1 of 2 | Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir greets followers after praying on the Temple Mount, the Al-Aqsa Mosque Compound, on the Jewish day of fasting, Tisha B'Av, in Jerusalem's Old City, on Sunday. Ben Gvir's prayer broke a decades old agreement that allows Jews to visit the site, but not to pray. Photo by Debbie Hill/ UPI | License Photo

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir visited the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem and prayed there over the weekend, breaking a longstanding agreement that allows Jews to visit the site, but not pray.

The site, located in occupied East Jerusalem, is known by Jews as the Temple Mount, and Ben-Gvir's prayer prompted a statement from the Israeli prime minister's office affirming that there has been no change in the decades-old agreement.

Jordan, the site's custodian, called Ben-Gvir's actions "an unacceptable provocation." Hamas called it a "deepening of the ongoing aggressions against our Palestinian people." A spokesman for Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas said the visit "crossed all red lines."

During his visit, Ben-Gvir called for Israel to "conquer" Gaza and encouraged Palestinians to leave the embattled region.

Temple Mount is the most holy place for Jews as it is the site of two Biblical temples. It is the third most holy site for Muslims, who claim it is where the Prophet Muhammad ascended to heaven.

The Waqf, the Islamic endowment that runs this site, said Ben-Gvir was one of 1,250 Jews who visited the compound Sunday morning.

Ben-Gvir has been convicted of supporting terrorism and inciting anti-Arab racism in Israel in the past.

