World News
Aug. 2, 2025 / 5:57 PM

Ukraine's 2 anti-corruption agencies detain 4 in drone, weapons scheme

By Allen Cone
Share with X
President Volodymyr Zelensky announced Saturday that four Ukrainians have been detained in an investigation of "large-scale" corruption by the nation's two anti-corruption agencies. File Photo by Ole Berg/EPA
President Volodymyr Zelensky announced Saturday that four Ukrainians have been detained in an investigation of "large-scale" corruption by the nation's two anti-corruption agencies. File Photo by Ole Berg/EPA

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Four Ukrainians have been detained in an investigation of "large-scale" governmental corruption, the nation's two anti-corruption agencies said Saturday.

A member of parliament, two current and former officials, and a member of the National Guard military were involved, according to the nation's National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office.

They allegedly were involved in a plot to take funds appropriated for drones and electronic warfare in 2024 and 2025, NABU posted on Telegram. They also acquired and distributed "unlawful benefits on an especially large scale," the agency said.

On Thursday, President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a law passed unanimously by the parliament that restores the independence of the two agencies. One week earlier, the parliament had passed the law and Zelensky signed it that essentially ends their independence.

The former law sparked large protests and international rebuke, the Kyiv Independent reported.

In his daily video address, he said the schemes were "absolutely immoral."

"I am grateful to the anti-corruption agencies for their work," Zelensky posted on X. "There can only be zero tolerance for corruption, clear teamwork in uncovering it, and ultimately, a fair sentence. It is important that anti-corruption institutions operate independently, and the law passed on Thursday guarantees them all the tools necessary for a real fight against corruption."

Detained were Oleksii Kuznetsov, a member of Zelensky's Servant of the People party; Serhii Haidai, a former Luhansk governor; Andrii Yurchenko, head of Luhansk Oblast's Rubizhne district and the guard member.

Kuznetsov will be dismissed from the Servant of the People in the parliament during the investigation, party leader David Arakhimia said.

In one scheme, they are accused of inflating a state contract for the purchase of electronic warfare with officials receiving a kickback of 30% of the conteact in exchange for inflating the price.

They were also involved in a similar way in state contracts for drones. A military unit signed a $239,000 contract with a producer with an overpaymernt of $80,000, the agencies said.

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko announced the National Guard was implementing "systemic safeguards" to prevent power abuse.

"We are building a system in which honest service is protected, and there will be inevitable responsibility for violations," Klymenko posted on Telegram.

Ukraine has been purchasing drones and weapons from other nations since Russia invaded the nation in February 2022.

Read More

Latest Headlines

U.S. envoy airs plan as protesters demand return of hostages
World News // 19 minutes ago
U.S. envoy airs plan as protesters demand return of hostages
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The U.S. has demanded Hamas release 50 remaining hostages it is holding in Gaza, as protesters held an rally in Tel Aviv's "Hostage Square" on Saturday.
India responds to U.S. penalty over Russia oil
World News // 6 hours ago
India responds to U.S. penalty over Russia oil
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Indian officials confirmed Saturday the country is not altering policy and will continue buying oil from Russia, despite threats of a financial "penalty" from U.S. President Donald Trump.
Ex-Colombian President Álvaro Uribe given 12 years of house arrest
World News // 1 day ago
Ex-Colombian President Álvaro Uribe given 12 years of house arrest
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Former Colombian President Álvaro Uribe Vélez was sentenced Friday to 12 years of house arrest for bribery in criminal proceedings and procedural fraud.
Musk's X: Britain's Internet safety law 'seriously infringes' free speech
World News // 1 day ago
Musk's X: Britain's Internet safety law 'seriously infringes' free speech
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- X says Britain's newly-enacted Online Safety Act "seriously" is on the cusp of violating free speech masked as the fight to protect kids from explicit online content.
At least 31 dead in Kyiv after Russian drone and missile strikes
World News // 1 day ago
At least 31 dead in Kyiv after Russian drone and missile strikes
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Russian drones and missiles hit Kyiv in a barrage killing 31 and collapsing an apartment block. Three dead were children, ages 3, 6, and 17. About 159 injured.
Slovenia becomes first EU nation to ban weapons to Israel
World News // 1 day ago
Slovenia becomes first EU nation to ban weapons to Israel
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Slovenia on Friday became the first European country to ban weapons trading with Israel over the growing humanitarian crisis in the Palestinian enclave in Israel's ongoing war.
U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff tours aid distribution facilities in Gaza
World News // 1 day ago
U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff tours aid distribution facilities in Gaza
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff traveled to Gaza to see aid operations for himself and speak to Palestinians as international pressure mounts over humanitarian crisis.
Ecuador joins regional push to control NGO funding
World News // 1 day ago
Ecuador joins regional push to control NGO funding
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa has introduced a bill in the National Assembly to regulate the funding and activities of non-governmental organizations.
El Salvador abolishes presidential term limits, extends term length
World News // 1 day ago
El Salvador abolishes presidential term limits, extends term length
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- El Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele received a green light from lawmakers to stay in office as long as he can keep getting elected after they axed term limits.
Seoul, Washington reaffirm commitment to N. Korean denuclearization
World News // 1 day ago
Seoul, Washington reaffirm commitment to N. Korean denuclearization
SEOUL, Aug. 1 (UPI) -- The top diplomats of the United States and South Korea reaffirmed their commitment to the complete denuclearization of North Korea during a meeting Thursday.

Trending Stories

India responds to U.S. penalty over Russia oil
India responds to U.S. penalty over Russia oil
Photos show how White House gardens have bloomed in years past -- and today
Photos show how White House gardens have bloomed in years past -- and today
Trump deploys 2 nuclear submarines after Russian official's comments
Trump deploys 2 nuclear submarines after Russian official's comments
Federal Reserve governor resigns, creating vacancy for Trump
Federal Reserve governor resigns, creating vacancy for Trump
Tesla to pay $243M for deadly 2019 Florida Keys accident
Tesla to pay $243M for deadly 2019 Florida Keys accident

Follow Us