Slovenia becomes first EU nation to ban weapons to Israel

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Slovenia on Friday imposed a ban on all weapons trading with Israel becoming the first European country to do so over the growing humanitarian crisis in the Palestinian enclave in Israel's ongoing war.

Its government said in a statement that at the initiative of Prime Minister Robert Golob, Slovenia signed off on its decision that prohibits "the export and transit of military weapons and equipment from or through the Republic of Slovenia to Israel, as well as the import of such goods from Israel into the Republic of Slovenia."

It added that Israel's actions had constituted "serious violations of international humanitarian law" and that Slovenia would prepare "some more national measures" in the "coming weeks," according to the statement.

The prime minister's decision, according to the Slovenian government, stems from a promise to "act independent" if the EU "failed to adopt concrete measures" by July.

"Due to internal disagreements and lack of unity, the European Union is currently unable to fulfil this task," the statement said in part.

On Monday, a European Commission proposal to partly suspend EU weaponry aid to Israel was blocked as Sweden became the most recent to apply pressure over trade.

Nearly 70% of Israel's arsenal is imported from the United States with Germany its second-biggest supplier and Italy at third.

Slovenian officials have repeatedly called for a cease-fire and its government increased aid delivery to the war-torn territory.

On Friday, it said people in Gaza are dying "because humanitarian aid is systematically denied to them. They are dying under the rubble, without access to drinking water, food and basic healthcare."

Slovenia's government called it a "complete denial of humanitarian access" and a "conscious prevention of basic conditions for survival."

Last year in June, Slovenia became one of the first in Europe to recognize Palestine as a state.

Israel has exported more than $560 million in weaponry since October 2023 when Iran's terror syndicate attacked and took Israeli hostages.

Italy, Spain, Belgium and the Netherlands have since either restricted or halted exports.

This week, the Dutch government banned Israel's national security minister and finance chief from its borders.

The foreign ministers of Britain and 28 other nations including Canada, France, Italy and Australia recently issued a joint statement saying Israel's ongoing war with Hamas in Gaza had "reached new depths" and "must end now."

Qatar in March called on international leaders to bring Israel's nuclear facilities under the watch of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Chile's president has sharply criticized Israel's military actions in Gaza as the South American nation seeks to replace Israel as Chile's primary arms supplier.

Golob visited the United States last year prior in October prior to November's presidential election.

"It is the duty of every responsible state to act," the Slovenian leader's statement continued. "Even if this means taking a step ahead of others."