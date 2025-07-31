Trending
July 31, 2025 / 11:23 AM

Sweden adds to pressure on EU to suspend trade with Israel

By Lisa Hornung
Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson spoke to the Ukrainian presidenti Volodomyr Zelensky in 2023. The Swedish government asked the European Union to suspend trade with Israel because of human rights violationsd in Gaza.
July 31 (UPI) -- Sweden on Thursday joined other European countries in calling on the European Union to freeze its trade deal with Israel to force the country to allow humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Other countries -- Ireland, Spain, Slovenia, the Netherlands and Luxembourg -- have already spoken out on human rights violations in the region.

"Using starvation of civilians as a method of warfare constitutes a war crime," said Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard during a press briefing on Wednesday. "We now propose that the EU suspends the trade section of the agreement as soon as possible. We'll be very clear with the Commission on this matter."

The EU-Israel Association Agreement, which was updated on July 10, gives Israel preferential access to the EU market in exchange for commitments to human rights and humanitarian access. Stockholm says Israel has failed to uphold its commitments. Trade measures can be changed with a majority vote among all 27 EU member countries.

"The situation in Gaza is utterly deplorable, and Israel is not fulfilling its most basic obligations and agreed-upon commitments regarding humanitarian aid," Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson agreed on X. "At the same time, pressure on Hamas must increase so that the hostages are released immediately and unconditionally. Sweden welcomes the fact that more countries in the Middle East are demanding that Hamas be disarmed and not have a role in the future governance of Gaza."

The European Commission on Monday proposed suspending parts of the EU-Israel Association Agreement involving a flagship research project, citing a "humanitarian catastrophe" that it said threatens "virtually the entire Gaza population." The initiative was ultimately blocked at a meeting of envoys on Tuesday by Germany and three other member countries.

On Wednesday, the Netherlands announced it advocated suspending the trade chapter of the agreement.

A spokesperson for Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp said "the minister welcomes that Sweden joins the Netherlands in our call."

"We need to increase pressure on the Israeli government because they must do more to facilitate humanitarian aid. The agreement between the EU and Israel on humanitarian aid and access must be fully honored," the spokesperson added.

