Pope to honor St. John Henry Newman with 'Doctor of the Church' title

July 31 (UPI) -- Pope Leo XIV will bestow St. John Henry Newman, the influential 19th-century Anglican convert, with the honor of "Doctor of the Church" on Thursday.

The Holy See Press Office confirmed in a statement that Leo approved the recommendation of Newman to receive the honor following a meeting with the Plenary Session of Cardinals and Bishops, Members of the Dicastery for the Causes of Saints.

The title "Doctor of the Church" is for individuals whose writings have left an impact on the Catholic church.

This decision holds personal sentimental value for Leo with his and Newman's similar profound admiration for St. Augustine of Hippo.

Only three dozen figures have been bestowed the Anglican convert in the 2,000-year history of the Church.

Pope Benedict XVI beatified him in Britain in 2010, following Pope Francis made Newman a saint in 2019.

Newman was born in 1801. He took a trip in 1832 to Italy to "deepen his inner search with his faith". In 1845, he wrote The Development of Christian Doctrine. In 1879, Newman was made cardinal by Pope Leo XIII. He continued his work until he passed away in 1890.